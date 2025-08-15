Marzek Etiketten+Packaging expands printing power with HP Indigo digital press
Marzek Etiketten+Packaging has installed an HP Indigo 6K+ digital offset press at its headquarters in Traiskirchen, Austria. The press is said to be the first of its kind in the country and part of the company’s broader initiative to modernize and boost its production.
The HP Indigo 6K+ is equipped with a SmartControlSystem that enables faster setup, changeover, and consistency. The press integrates with the HP PrintOS application, which allows the operators to monitor the production process and access performance reports remotely.
“Our extensive investments are always about giving our customers added value and a competitive edge,” says Johannes Michael Wareka, CEO at Marzek.
According to Marzek, the press will allow the company to meet the growing demand for shorter lead times, increased product personalization, and small-batch production.
The machine can reportedly handle a range of specialty colors and finishing options. It can be used for applications such as self-adhesive labels, in-mold labels, wraparound labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons.
Stefanie Wareka, chief marketing officer at Marzek, adds: “Our customers’ growing demand for customized, flexible solutions is why we at Marzek rely on digital-conventional hybrid technology. The HP Indigo 6K+ digital offset press is ideal for continuing our dynamic growth sustainably in the future.”
Industrial expansion
Marzek says that the investment builds on its early adoption of HP Indigo technology, as the company commissioned Europe’s first HP Indigo WS 6000 in 2009 and Austria’s first HP Indigo 6K in 2020.
Noam Zilbershtain, vice president and general manager at HP Indigo, says: “We’re on a mission to reshape the future of print — and we can only do it with partners like Marzek. Over the years, it has been an early adopter and innovator, always looking for new ways to deliver more to its customers.”
“Their feedback has played a key role in shaping our roadmap. With the HP Indigo 6K+ and the new SmartControlSystem, the company can now run non-stop production, strengthen brand connections, and take full control of their print environment.”
Wareka adds: “Beyond high-quality specialty labels with all finishing options, our focus is on large production runs and sustainable label and packaging solutions for our industrial customers, which naturally meet the highest industrial quality standards.”
In addition to the HP Indigo 6K+, Marzek says that it has invested in equipment for large-volume industrial label and packaging production, focusing on sustainable materials and compliance with industrial quality standards.
The company plans further investments in digital and hybrid printing systems to serve high-end specialty label markets and high-volume industrial customers.
Bakers, a UK-based label and flexible packaging manufacturer, also recently installed two new HP Indigo 200K digital presses.