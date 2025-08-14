Smurfit Westrock develops three-tiered pizza box for Papa John’s
Smurfit Westrock has designed a pizza box for Papa John’s that can hold three medium pizzas. The Tremendo Triplete Box was developed at Smurfit Westrock’s Alcalá de Henares plant in Spain.
The top of the pizza box folds out to create a mini football goal or basketball hoop. Smurfit Westrock says that it worked with Papa John’s creative agency to create “a fun, functional, and engaging customer experience,” and used the ArtiosCAD software to test the packaging prototypes’ precision and function.
“At Papa John’s, we always strive to take the consumer experience one step further, and this time we did it through packaging,” a company spokesperson says.
“Packaging is often a communication medium and we wanted it to do more. With the World Cup and the Olympics as an excuse, we thought the Tremendo Triplete Box could transform its usual ‘cardboard sleeve’ into an interactive design for all ages.”
“That’s how the football version was born, with a goal where consumers could score using cardboard balls and their fingers, and the basketball version, with catapults to shoot balls into the hoop. Following its success, the Tremendo Triplete Box returned with family game versions for the holiday season. They were a complete success.”
Smurfit Westrock has developed four additional interactive games for future promotions.
Recently, packaging giant also developed a paper-based bubble wrap alternative for electrical connectors, paper pallet wraps, and biscuit cushion pads.