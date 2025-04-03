Mondi acquires packaging company and strengthens e-commerce offering
Mondi has completed its acquisition of Schumacher Packaging’s Western Europe operations. The move aims to enhance supply chain security and reliability for Mondi’s e-commerce and FMCG customers, offering scalable paper and packaging products.
The expanded product range supports the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and Schumacher Packaging customers now have access to Mondi’s product portfolio and services.
Andrew King, CEO at Mondi Group, says: “This acquisition significantly strengthens our corrugated packaging business, extending our footprint in Western Europe and offering strong vertical integration opportunities. We are delighted to welcome our new Schumacher Packaging colleagues to Mondi.”
“Together, we will expand our e-commerce and FMCG offering, particularly in Western Europe, presenting exciting opportunities to introduce the Group’s unique range of products to a wider array of customers as they increasingly transition toward more sustainable packaging solutions.”
The move adds over one billion square meters of additional packaging capacity to Mondi’s operations. Two acquired sites in Ebersdorf and Greven, Germany, deliver “best-in-class” box plants for solid board production. Mondi hopes they will provide e-commerce and FMCG customers with sustainable packaging that protects products while optimizing logistics.
Markus Gärtner, CEO of Corrugated Packaging at Mondi Group, adds: “This acquisition is all about delivering more for our customers – greater capacity, enhanced supply security, and a broader range of sustainable packaging solutions to help them succeed.”
“Bringing together the expertise of our new colleagues from Schumacher Packaging with Mondi’s capabilities strengthens our offering even further, enabling us to drive greater innovation and value for our customers.”
Packaging acquisitions
Developments in the packaging industry have seen significant acquisitions and mergers from packaging providers that aim to expand portfolios and market value.
Recently, Toppan Holdings subsidiary Toppan Speciality Films in India signed a definitive agreement to acquire 80% of the issued shares in Irplast, an Italian manufacturer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films. The shares will be acquired from the current majority stakeholder, British investment fund Cheyne Strategic Value Credit.
Meanwhile, Amcor and Berry Global received US antitrust clearance for the merger of their businesses, which is set to close in mid-calendar 2025. The clearance satisfies a closing condition required for completing the merger.