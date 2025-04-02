Rockwell Automation elevates F&B packaging manufacturing with motor starter launch
Rockwell Automation has launched the M100 Electronic Motor Starter to optimize productivity, reduce downtime, and improve safety in F&B packaging manufacturing. The motor starter can integrate “seamlessly” into intelligent motor control setups, providing a cost-effective, space-efficient option that improves automation performance.
The electronic motor aims to simplify panel wiring, reduce component and engineering complexities, advance functional safety solutions, and refine motor starting capabilities.
Bill Meindl, business manager for industrial components at Rockwell Automation, says: “The M100 Electronic Motor Starter represents a significant leap forward in motor starting technology and Rockwell’s motor control portfolio.”
“Its advanced features, including point-on-wave switching technology, significantly boosts productivity while minimizing valuable panel space, delivering a powerful solution that aligns with the evolving needs of the industry.”
The motor starter offers zero stacking with no derating up to 55C, with flexible installation, removable terminal blocks, available in screw and push-in variants. Moreover, it also supports direct-on-line, reversing, and safety capabilities in the same form factor.
Rockwell Automation indicates a growing awareness of functional safety for end users. Therefore, the motor also boasts embedded features, such as electronic overload protection, phase loss detection, phase imbalance monitoring, and weld detection to provide a safety net. It also includes SIL3-certified models that are compiling high safety standards.
F&B packaging
In recent F&B automation packaging, Ulma Packaging launched its TFX thermoformers for the food industry. The TFX range incorporates movement synchronization that boosts production by up to 10% and a vacuum system design that improves efficiency by reducing the vacuum cycle time by 20%.
Meanwhile, Saica Group committed €7.1 million (US$7.7 million) to machinery for its UK flexible packaging facility, Saica Flex. The investment aims to enhance Saica Flex’s production of Modified Atmosphere Packaging for products that require an extended shelf life, such as sliced onions, diced fruit, and cut vegetables.