Mondi and Proquimia launch paper-based pouches for dishwasher tabs in Spain and Portugal
Mondi has partnered with Proquimia to create paper-based, stand-up dishwasher tab pouches using Mondi’s recyclable Functional Barrier Paper 95/5. The pouches, designed to meet local recycling needs, have been released in Spain and Portugal.
Proquimia is a supplier of cleaning and household products, specializing in capsules for laundry detergents and dishwashing agents.
The pouches are easy to open and close due to a zipper function and can hold 20 dishwasher tabs. The whole product contains more than 85% paper-based materials, which Mondi says has reduced CO2 emissions in the supply chain process.
Alessandro D’Agostino, business development manager for Home & Personal Care at Mondi, says: “Consumers across Europe are switching to household brands that have adopted a more sustainable packaging solution. We aim to balance resource efficiency with the lowest possible environmental impact, meeting the demands of our customers and their end-consumers alike.”
Protective Packaging
The stand-up pouch is manufactured in-house at Mondi. Made using “responsibly sourced” fibers, the kraft paper is barrier-coated to protect the dishwasher tabs. It is then printed, slit, filled, and sealed to make the final product.
Cristina Arola Vilella, packaging manager at Proquimia, says: “The long-term aim is to introduce recyclable packaging throughout our entire portfolio, and Mondi is the ideal partner to help us do this by maintaining high standards of quality that our customers and end users expect.”
Product production is an essential component of packaging, and it must not be sacrificed when creating a new, recyclable packaging design, says Proquimia.
