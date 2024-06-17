Mondi releases containerboard paper grades from recycled fibers
17 Jun 2024 --- Mondi has introduced ProVantage SmartKraft Brown and White — two containerboard papers blending fresh and recycled fibers. The papers are made of fresh fiber on the top and recycled fiber underneath (two ply solution), backed by claims of enhanced runnability, strength, cost efficiency and printability.
Like all Mondi containerboard papers, the new solutions are fully recyclable and made from 100% responsibly sourced raw materials.
ProVantage SmartKraft grades are available in brown and white variations, with aims to minimize environmental impact while maintaining standards of quality and strength. These containerboard paper grades are suited to the needs of e-commerce, retail and FMCG packaging.
“The timing of the campaign could not be better as we are currently executing a €95 million [US$102 million] upgrade of Mondi Świecie’s containerboard mill in Poland to serve customers even more efficiently with shortened lead times and further grammage options,” says Gijs Huisman, sales director at Mondi.
“Our customers need high performance, sustainable paper and packaging solutions and we can offer this with our extended range of ProVantage containerboard papers.”
Mondi activities
Among recent product launches, Mondi released a new secondary paper packaging solution for wrapping bundles of food and drinks, replacing conventional plastic shrink film.
The supplier also partnered with Sweden’s Scan Sverige to create PP-based monomaterial packaging. Mondi outfitted the food brand with its WalletPack packaging made from a monoPP structure — certified by Institut cyclos-HTP as 93% recyclable — to package its sliced ham, salami and plant-based products Pärsons .
At this month’s Drupa 2024 trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, Packaging Insights caught up with Mondi to explore its range of luxury and premium packaging that can be flexibly tailored to varying needs, including personalization requests.