Mondi partners with bicycle manufacturer to develop reusable paper boxes
Key takeaways
- Mondi partnered with Polana Bikes to co-develop a reusable, paper-based bicycle packaging system designed to improve protection during transport.
- The solution combines a durable corrugated outer box with custom paper inserts, reducing plastic use and improving production line efficiency.
- Part of Mondi’s re/cycle portfolio, the packaging is recyclable through existing paper waste streams in Europe.
Mondi is collaborating with Polish bicycle manufacturer Polana Bikes to co-develop a packaging solution that aims to improve the shipping and storing of high-end bikes while enhancing the unboxing experience.
The packaging is said to be intuitive to assemble and reduce plastic use. The smart, paper-based, and reusable packaging system combines Mondi’s ProtectorBAG, which is a protective pre-made paper bag for bikes and their components.
Mondi’s ProtectorBAG is said to shield components like frames, handlebars, front wheels, and saddles from damage, such as scratches, punctures, and dust during transport and storage. ProtectorBAG is part of Mondi’s re/cycle portfolio and can be recycled through existing paper waste collection and recycling systems across Europe.
Miłosz Pytel, production manager at Polana Bikes, says: “Our previous packaging wasn’t always up to the task. The bikes would sometimes shift and get damaged. The unboxing experience is also extremely important to us as we want the first impression to create a ‘wow’ effect for our customers. The Mondi team listened to and understood our ideas, and it’s clear they truly understand packaging design.”
User-friendly design
The protective packaging also aims to improve production line efficiency. It includes a durable corrugated outer box with custom paper inserts and allows the bike to be placed into the packaging from above, while recycled plastic locks allow the boxes to be reused.
Dawid Galusinski, regional sales representative at Mondi Corrugated Solutions, says: “The important thing was that the bike could be packed and unpacked easily. We also wanted the customer to be able to reuse the box, due to locks made from recycled plastic, which allow the packaging to be opened and closed multiple times. All of these changes have made it a recyclable, paper-based alternative to the previous solution.”
Mondi recently supported its customers to switch to heavy-duty corrugated packaging, bolstered by its acquisition of Turkish plants. The company developed BikeBox, a fully paper-based bicycle box that guarantees optimal protection in transit.
Meanwhile, new materials are being introduced to the bicycle industry. The EPS Industry Alliance told Packaging Insights that recycled-content resin, which can deliver performance equal to that of virgin materials, can be used to produce protective packaging and bicycle helmets.