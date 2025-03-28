Nefab expands in Mexico for circular primary packaging
Nefab has opened a second packaging manufacturing and warehousing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico, aiming to provide recyclable traps and cushioning solutions for the datacom, electronics, and automotive industries.
The global packaging and logistics service provider specializes in thin-gauge thermoforming, which involves heating a thin sheet of plastic until it becomes flexible. The facility will provide recyclable traps and cushioning solutions designed to optimize primary packaging, “addressing industry demands for cost-effective and environmentally friendly packaging.”
Eric Wickman, regional managing director of Latin America at Nefab, says: “This facility strengthens our ability to provide engineered solutions tailored to customers’ needs. By managing the entire process in-house — from design to production and recycling — we help customers reduce material use, costs, and environmental impact.”
The 5,400-square-meter facility integrates in-house design, production, and packaging reuse to support lithium batteries and e-mobility, automotive, electronics, and datacom industries.
The facility uses proprietary tooling to customize packaging solutions with material-efficient, optimal fit, performance, and sustainability features. At the end of its lifecycle, the packaging is collected, “ground down,” and reformed into sheets used for reuse, supporting a closed-loop recycling process.
Strategic expansion
Nefab ndicates that the latest facility complements its existing plant in Guadalajara, which specializes in wood and plywood for corrugated and foam packaging.
Patric Vestlund, vice president of Americas Region at Nefab, says: “Mexico is experiencing incredible growth, and Guadalajara has become a major hub for technology, manufacturing, and innovation. Expanding our capacity here allows us to be where our customers are — reducing logistics costs and improving supply chain efficiency.”
“This is how we work — partnering with clients through our strong engineering backbone to develop tailored solutions that optimize resources, lower costs, and drive sustainability.”
Nefab also operates facilities in León, Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, and Chihuahua, all based in Mexico. Once at full capacity, the facilities aim to employ 50 people.
“With this expansion, Nefab continues to lead the transition to circular packaging, providing industries with cost-efficient, high-performance solutions that align with global sustainability goals,” says the company.
Closed-loop recycling
As consumer concern for plastic packaging waste grows, companies increasingly support closed-loop recycling systems.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to Zoe Brimelow, director at packaging provider Duo UK, about its partnership with Emerge Recycling, which aims to collect and recycle LDPE in Manchester, UK.
She sais: “This partnership aims to use our collective resources, expertise, and passion to strengthen closed-loop recycling in the region by engaging with small, medium, and large companies that generate plastic waste and do not have the facilities or know-how to recycle it.”
Meanwhile, Refinverse, Mitsubishi Chemical, Toyo Seikan Group, Kewpie, Kasumi, and Kashima City partnered to launch a closed-loop recycling project for salad dressing caps in Japan.
The Pla-relay Project is the first circular recycling packaging project in Japan. It combines expertise from the local government, a waste collecting company, a chemical manufacturer, a packaging manufacturer, a food manufacturer, and a supermarket.