Nestlé Purina rolls out innovative pyramid-shaped wet cat food across Europe and US
Nestlé Purina PetCare is expanding its pyramid-shaped jelly wet cat food in Europe and the US. In-house scientists developed this innovative cat food format after research suggested that the shape encourages natural feline eating behaviors, such as wide bites, lick-bite, lick, and chew — thereby increasing cat nutrition.
The company says this latest variant complements its mousse-based pyramid with cascading gravy already available in the Gourmet Revelations range.
“We are excited to unveil our latest innovation — a delicious new variant of our innovative wet cat food featuring our patented pyramid shape,” says Sheri Smithey, head of Nestlé R&D for PetCare. “This innovation stems from our deep understanding of the feline species and their unique tastes and behaviors.”
“Many consumers describe their cats as mousse, gravy, or jelly lovers, so with this new texture, the Gourmet Revelations range can provide exquisite mealtimes to a wider range of feline connoisseurs.”
Pyramids for pet nutrition
Under the Purina Gourmet Revelations brand, a new transparent jelly variant featuring finely diced tender cuts will be introduced across 15 European markets. The three available varieties — salmon, chicken, and white fish — offers an enhanced dining experience for cats. Further expansion is planned for 2026 to scale the product and accelerate growth.
In the US, Purina’s largest market, the mousse-based pyramid is currently available under the Fancy Feast Gems brand. The company plans to expand distribution nationwide in the coming months.
The company points out that, as highlighted during its recent Capital Markets Day, Purina’s pyramid-shaped cat food is one of six major innovations Nestlé is prioritizing for 2025. These initiatives look to leverage the company’s strengths in R&D, category innovation, and production expertise to improve animal health and nutrition.
Additionally, the product’s patented “easy release” preserves the pyramid shape without requiring cutlery or additional clean-up, and makes mealtime more convenient for pet owners.
“More than 70% of pet owners describe their pets as family members and are increasingly seeking ways to show love and affection toward their furry friends, and food is an important part of this,” explains Dan Smith, head of the PetCare global strategic business unit.
“Our patented packaging design is truly unique in the category and helps to offer a premium serve, elevating the serving experience for pet owners who want to pamper their feline companions.”
Purina’s future pet care focuses
Nestlé states that pet care remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Europe and globally, with wet cat food contributing approximately 30% of Purina’s global sales.
Additionally, the company states that the ongoing trend of premiumization in pet food is fueling category growth, as pet owners seek high-quality, innovative products that enhance their pets’ dining experiences.
Furthermore, Nestlé underscores that while global pet populations are expected to grow at a slower pace over the next five years, the demand for premium cat and small dog food continues to rise.
Nestlé Purina says the expansion of its pyramid-shaped wet cat food addresses these trends by delivering innovative solutions that cater to both pets and their owners.