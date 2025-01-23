Packaging Innovations 2025: Sabert Corporation to present hot takeaway packs
Sabert Corporation Europe, in collaboration with Flexeserve, a hot-holding manufacturer, will showcase its Hot2Go packaging range for hot takeaway food at the Packaging Innovations trade show in Birmingham, UK, February 12–13.
Designed for convenience, the Hot2Go range is said to combine leak- and grease-resistance with versatility, being microwavable, oven suitable, freezer-friendly, stackable and nestable.
JP Felix, head of culinary for Flexeserve, says: “We help customers to improve hot food in the kitchen, at the counter and on the doorstep. Teaming up with Sabert to ensure hot food is packaged appropriately and makes the food look great, is a perfect combination and we look forward to serving up a range of hot takeaway treats to visitors at the event.”
Sustainable innovations
Crafted from FSC-certified, recyclable micro-fluted paperboard free from plastic lamination, the packaging aligns with food providers’ sustainability goals. It features secure closures with integrated tabs and offers options with or without a rPET film window, which contains at least 30% recycled content.
Alex Noake, senior vice president and managing director of Sabert Corporation, shares that there will be a reveal in bagasse innovation at the show. “It’s sleek, sustainable and is set to redefine market and consumer expectations.”
“With its plastic-lamination-free design, Hot2Go reflects Sabert’s commitment to sustainability and versatility. We look forward to showcasing it alongside our other innovations at Packaging Innovations,” he adds.
Last year, the company’s Snap2Go range — a fully recyclable solution for chilled meals and food-to-go outlets — was awarded at the British Sandwich & Food to Go Industry Awards. Tray2Go, which is a fully recyclable packaging solution for sushi, other chilled food-to-go, confectionery and bakery products won at the Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice.