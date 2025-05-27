Oroville launches flexible packaging system amid uncertain global supply chains
Oroville Flexible Packaging, a Re:Circle Solutions company, has introduced “Oroflex,” a flexible plastics, packaging, and recycling system to provide US customers with stable supply chain services.
Re:Circle Solutions provides flexible plastics and packaging solutions for grocery, retail, and foodservice customers operating across the US. Oroville Flexible Packaging offers flexible plastic packaging and recycling solutions to assist retail and foodservice customers in meeting increasingly complex compliance and sustainability goals.
Oroflex is a flexible packaging system for retail and foodservice customers that features comprehensive, customized domestic manufacturing, and recycling services with transparent audit trails that aims to support customers’ operational efficiency and sustainability goals.
“Shifting trade policies are threatening global supply chains, and customers require reliable and auditable service providers based in the US,” says Clemens Stockreiter, founder at Re:Circle Solutions, the parent company to Oroville Flexible Packaging.
“The Oroflex system solves these needs while avoiding costly tariffs.”
Stockreiter says that Oroflex is more than a plastics manufacturing and recycling company. “We are partners in environmental stewardship.”
“Retailers, governments, and the public are increasingly demanding sustainable methods for producing and using plastic materials. We are dedicated to becoming the supplier of choice across the US for comprehensive flexible packaging solutions to meet those demands.”
To support its official launch, Oroflex attended the National Restaurant Association Show 2025 in Chicago, US, earlier this month.