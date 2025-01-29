Parkside includes recyclable and compostable lidding films in portfolio extension
Parkside has broadened its portfolio of lidding film solutions, increasing options for food brands, packers, and processors to tailor their packaging to suit specific product applications.
Parkside’s expanded range includes recyclable and reclosable films, and various monopolymer, compostable, paper, and standard polymer films usable for various applications.
The offerings also include Popflex, a monopolymer lidding film with laser-scored integral easy-opening, enabling the film’s recycling when weld-sealed to a matching PET tray.
“No two packaging projects are ever the same which means each application requires a tailored approach that considers all of a product and customer needs,” says Ian McManus, sales account manager at Parkside.
“Our lidding film portfolio is unmatched in its size and scope, meaning customers can tailor their packaging until every detail is right for them. Whether a customer wants high barrier properties, easy-open functionality, recyclability, print quality, or a balanced combination of the above, we can deliver.”
In other packaging film developments, Berry Global provided its NorDiVent form-fill-seal film to Marlon and completed trials of its Entour PE lamination films on a newly commissioned conversion line from German packaging machinery company B&B Verpackungstechnik.