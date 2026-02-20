Peak Nano introduces nanolayered biodegradable films for food and medical packaging

- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Key takeaways
- Peak Nano has launched a development program using NanoPlex technology to create nanolayered polymer films for food and medical packaging.
- The films aim to replace traditional multilayer films that are difficult to recycle.
- The program, supported by R&D funding from the Greater Akron Polymer Innovation Hub, aims to commercialize these films.
Peak Nano has launched a development program to create “first-of-its-kind” nanolayered biodegradable multilayer polymer films for F&B and medical packaging, leveraging its patented NanoPlex metamaterials technology in the design process.
The development program is supported by R&D funding from the Greater Akron Polymer Innovation Hub. It aims to replace traditional multilayer packaging film, which often contains tightly bonded layers of polymers and additives that are challenging or impossible to recycle.
Dr. Michael Ponting, chief scientific officer at Peak Nano, says: “With NanoPlex, we can create nanolayers that let us dial in characteristics like barrier performance, mechanical strength, and even degradability.”
“This lets us tackle one of the toughest problems in packaging. We can now design biodegradable nanolayer structures that give converters the barrier and mechanical properties they need, with a much better end‑of‑life story.”
Cutting microplastic waste
Peak Nano’s NanoPlex technology was developed at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, US, by polymer scientists.
The technology can combine several polymer characteristics in one material, creating control over properties like atmospherics, molecular permeability, biodegradability, conductivity, and insulation.
The nanolayer coextrusion and biaxial orientation processes are said to strengthen oxygen and water‑vapor resistance, enhancing durability so the films can “withstand real‑world converting and packaging operations without contributing to long‑term microplastic waste.”
Peak Nano’s high‑performance barrier films are designed for food and medical applications. The solution is engineered to biodegrade over time while protecting product quality and safety.
Hans Dorfi, executive director and chief innovation officer at Polymer Industry Cluster, says: “Peak Nano’s films show how we can align world‑class materials science with our region’s deep expertise in polymer science and advanced manufacturing to address global environmental challenges and create new economic opportunities here at home.”
The company is expecting to leverage its manufacturing footprint and regional partners in Ohio, US, to put the film into broader commercial use.
Jean-Claude Kihn, former chief technical officer at The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and co-chair of the Hub’s Innovation and Commercialization Committee, comments: “This collaboration is about turning leadership in advanced materials into a commercial reality with regional economic impact.”
“By backing Peak Nano's technology and scale‑up in Ohio, we're helping translate the state’s century‑long polymer heritage into next‑generation sustainable materials and high‑value jobs.”