Sealpac advances seafood packaging with vacuum and automation tech

Key takeaways
- Sealpac has introduced the FlatSkin concept, offering sustainable seafood packaging with reduced plastic usage and enhanced vertical presentation at retail.
- The Amax series traysealers provide high-speed packaging with rapid tool changeovers and support for resource-saving tray formats.
- The M-Flex traysealer offers a compact solution for smaller companies and artisanal processors, while the F-series thermoformers feature automatic film alignment and energy-saving innovations.
Sealpac has developed the FlatSkin concept, its Amax and M-Flex traysealers, and F-series thermoformer range for seafood packaging, targeting the global rise in the consumption of fish and other seafood.
The FlatSkin concept seals the seafood under a deep vacuum directly onto a flat cardboard carrier, which has an ultra-thin plastic liner. The highly transparent skin film fixates the product on the cardboard base, facilitating vertical presentation at retail. At end-of-life, the plastic layer can be removed for separate disposal.
Sealpac says that the FlatSkin concept “combines prolonged shelf life with an attractive presentation and sustainable use of materials.”
“Sealpac’s FlatSkin concept offers strong branding opportunities thanks to the double-sided printing of the cardboard base. It offers a significant reduction in plastic usage of up to 75% compared to traditional vacuum skin packaging.”
Seafood packing machines
The Amax series traysealer machines are said to be built for continuous, high-speed packaging for various tray formats, tray materials, and packaging concepts, including resource-saving solutions like ultra-light, hybrid, and monomaterial trays.
Sealpack says its Amax series offers “the fastest tool changeovers on the market, supporting frequent product changes.”
The company’s semi-automatic M-Flex traysealer caters to smaller companies, artisanal fish processors, start-ups, catering providers, and delicatessen stores. It is described as a compact solution that delivers professional-grade packaging and a low environmental footprint.
Sealpac’s F-series thermoformer range features automatic film alignment and chain tension correction, as well as continuous process monitoring to reduce manual intervention and minimize unplanned downtime.
“Its modern hygiene concept, with the easy-to-clean design and simplified maintenance, also contributes to efficiency,” the company says.
The film and tooling quick exchange systems on the F-series are said to be designed to ensure continuity. Film reels and forming or sealing tools can be replaced easily to accelerate the changeover process and make it safer for the operator.
The process can also optimize energy and air consumption to reduce operation costs.
The company will showcase these packaging solutions at the Seafood Expo 2026, April 21–23, in Barcelona, Spain.