Coveris to release PFAS-free pet food packaging range

- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Key takeaways
- Coveris will launch a PFAS-free, monomaterial pet food packaging range aligned with the upcoming EU PPWR.
- The solutions include recyclable PE and lightweight formats designed for barrier protection and shelf life extension.
- The range will be showcased at Interzoo 2026 amid growing demand for compliant pet food packaging.
Coveris has developed a range of PFAS-free, monomaterial packaging for pet food. The solution is said to comply with the upcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), and to provide product protection and efficiency.
The company points out that the PPWR will impose strict limits on PFAS in food-contact packaging from August 12. “In this context, pet food producers are actively seeking solutions that balance product protection, environmental impact, and operational efficiency.”
“All solutions presented at Interzoo 2026 have been developed with a PFAS-free design approach, supporting customers in preparation for upcoming regulatory requirements and ensuring a smooth transition toward compliance,” Coveris adds.
The flexible and paper packaging manufacturer will present the range at the Interzoo 2026 (May 12–15) trade fair for the pet industry in Nuremberg, Germany.
PFAS-free solutions
The new range includes the MonoFlexE Opti Weight Bag, developed to reduce material consumption without compromising performance.
The lightweight solution is also said to provide cost optimization, including through the reduction of packaging-related taxes. It is also fully recyclable, PFAS-free, and offers a premium shelf appearance, according to Coveris.
The range includes the MonoFlexBE Metallised, a fully recyclable PE monomaterial solution with a metalized inner layer, which can facilitate high-barrier performance.
The solution is designed for applications requiring protection against oxygen and moisture. Coveris says it enables shelf life extension while maintaining a high-quality look and feel, making it particularly suited to premium pet food formats.
MonoFlexE Lite is another monomaterial PE solution part of the range. It is available in barrier and non-barrier structures and integrates adaptable sealing options. It is compatible with Freshlife technology, supporting product freshness and shelf life.
The solution can also support high-quality print to enhance on-pack communication, while offering optional features such as an anti-mist for improved presentation.
At Interpack 2026, Coveris will launch a paper wrap for confectionery packaging.
Meanwhile, at Packaging Innovations 2026, Will Mercer, Coveris’ Paper R&D director, discussed the latest recyclability trends with Packaging Insights.