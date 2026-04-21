- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Coveris launches paper wrap for confectionery packaging
Key takeaways
- Coveris has introduced MonoFlexFibre Pure Twist, a paper-based twist wrap for confectionery products.
- The solution is designed to comply with EU PPWR requirements and meets 95/5 paper recyclability guidelines.
- The packaging maintains product protection and efficiency on high-speed lines without requiring major machinery changes.
Coveris has launched the MonoFlexFibre Pure Twist, a paper alternative to plastic for twist-wrapped confectionery packaging, responding to the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
The solution is suitable for products like lollipops, hard candy, and chocolate pralines, as well as heat-seal flow-wrapped bars and sticks. The paper was designed to meet 95/5 recycling guidelines.
Under the PPWR, paper packaging must contain no more than 5% non-plastic components by weight for it to be considered recyclable.
“MonoFlexFibre Pure Twist supports this transition by helping brands reduce plastic use while maintaining product protection and packing efficiency,” says Melinda Bonamour, business development manager for Paper Consumer and Healthcare at Coveris.
“By focusing on the most eco-efficient and high-performing solution for each application, we help customers balance regulation, cost, and performance while aligning packaging with their sustainability goals.”
Alternatives to plastic
The lightweight paper packaging is also said to maintain product protection and efficiency on high-speed packaging lines.
It consists of one layer of functional paper that supports printability for rotogravure, flexo, and digital printing. Transitioning to the paper requires no major changes to existing machinery, says Coveris.
The flexible packaging company explains that tightening recycling requirements for packaging waste are particularly relevant for confectionery applications.
Bonamour adds: “These regulatory changes extend producer responsibility to the post-consumer stage of a product and introduce additional costs for plastic packaging material. Supporting this transition, MonoFlexFibre Pure Twist offers confectionery brands an alternative material aligned with industry 95/5 paper recyclability guidelines.”
Amid tightening recycling targets and regulations, confectionery packaging is adapting to remain competitive and inexpensive. Paper-based solutions and aluminum foil are popular material choices, but flexible plastic packaging remains widely used for protection and moisture control.
Building up to Interpack 2026
The solution will be presented by Coveris’ partner, GEA, at Interpack 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany (May 7–13).
Also at Interpack 2026, PulPac is set to launch a new generation of fiber-based caps, designed to meet the functional and consumer expectations, while moving toward plastic alternatives.
Meanwhile, Sidel will present its smart, user-focused technologies to enhance productivity and flexibility, such as Cermex RoboSelex and RoboAccess_Pal S.
UPM Specialty Materials and Felix Schoeller, a paper manufacturer, are also set to showcase a customizable, recyclable, and fiber-based solution for flexible food packaging at Interpack 2026.