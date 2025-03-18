South Korean study finds polystyrene nanoparticles pose ecological and human risks
A new study from Pusan National University, South Korea, has revealed that PS nanoparticles, commonly used in packaging, can affect red blood cell (RBC) development in zebrafish embryos, suggesting potential ecological risks associated with nanoplastics.
The findings, published in Zoological Research, highlight the previously unknown effects of PS nanoparticles on blood cell development. The researchers discovered that nanoparticle exposure alters RBC maturation, leading to an increase in immature cells and a reduction in mature RBCs.
Yun Hak Kim, assistant professor in the Department of Anatomy and Biomedical Informatics at Pusan National University, tells Packaging Insights: “Given its higher toxicity compared to PE or PP, PS-based packaging raises concerns about potential health and environmental risks. This underscores the need to develop safer alternatives for packaging materials.”
“To effectively tackle nanoplastic pollution, the top priority should be to implement policies that reduce overall plastic consumption, including PS.”
Human and planetary health concerns
RBCs play a key role in carrying oxygen throughout the body. The scientists used single-cell RNA sequencing to investigate changes in gene expression linked to RBC development.
The results showed that exposure to PS nanoparticles interfered with the process by which immature blood cells mature into functional RBCs. An accumulation of common myeloid progenitors, which are early-stage blood cells, can be identified in the study.
According to the researchers, PS nanoplastics also disrupt heme synthesis by down-regulating key genes, ultimately reducing the oxygen-carrying capacity. Mass spectrometry confirmed this effect, detecting a decrease in hemin levels in exposed embryos.
“These findings raise important questions about the broader impact of nanoplastic exposure on blood cell formation. While plastics are lightweight and durable, their persistence in the environment raises concerns about their long-term impact on both human health and ecosystems,” shares Kim.
“While our research does not rule out the possibility that nanoplastics may enter the bloodstream, their impact on human health remains uncertain. Further studies are necessary to determine exposure levels and potential accumulation.”
Previous research on humans found that nanoplastics could cause several metabolic processes within the liver and lung cell to be disrupted and altered, and some of the mitochondria pathways become dysfunctional.
Calls for urgent action
The study also found that PS nanoparticles impaired overall protein production in RBCs, particularly by reducing the expression of rps7 — a gene for protein synthesis. Knockdown experiments targeting rps7 led to facial malformations and a decline in RBC count.
The study examined the concentrations of PS nanoparticle levels comparable to those detected in natural water sources. This finding suggests that aquatic organisms may already be experiencing similar disruptions.
“As we learn more about the biological effects of nanoplastics, it becomes essential to rethink plastic waste management and explore safer materials. Reducing unnecessary plastic use — particularly PS-based packaging — and prioritizing the development of safer and more sustainable alternatives should be urgently considered,” says Kim.
“Given the significant accumulation of nanoplastics in marine ecosystems, stricter regulations on plastic waste and the increased funding for research into effective removal strategies, such as adsorption, must be prioritized.”
“Additionally, urgent investment in the development of biodegradable alternatives is crucial to replacing conventional plastics and preventing further environmental contamination,” he concludes.