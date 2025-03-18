Engineered Foam Packaging invests in US protective packaging facility
EFP (Engineered Foam Packaging) has announced plans to expand its facility for protective packaging and components with a US$31.5 million investment. EFP expects the expansion of its operation in South Carolina, US, to create 57 new jobs.
The company, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, US, specializes in protective and consumer packaging, cold chain solutions, and packaging supply chain services, including design, prototyping, and manufacturing.
The industries served by EFP include pharmaceuticals, food distribution, and furniture.
John Hoeper, president of EFP, says: “EFP is looking forward to the significant expansion at our Bishopville facility, where we will be adding 200,000 square feet to our existing operations. This growth is essential in supporting the increasing demand for our high-quality solutions used in protective packaging, automotive applications, and the cold chain industry.”
Site expansion
EFP expects this “substantial” expansion to improve its production capacity for advanced expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polypropylene (EPP) solutions.
“With this enhanced capacity, we are well-positioned to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional products to our customers. The project is set to go live in April 2026, and we are excited to welcome new talent to our expanding team,” says Hoeper.
He shares that EFP received support from the state of South Carolina, Lee County, where the facility is located, as well as South Carolina’s TheLink Economic Development Alliance.
South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the project and a US$750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for Lee County to support water and sewer infrastructure improvements and site preparation.
