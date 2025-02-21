Power Adhesives launches bonding solutions for industrial appliance packs
UK-based Power Adhesives has released a bulk adhesive range for industrial application bonding solutions. The range includes pillows and prill formats for high-output adhesive needs, such as packaging, product assembly, and foam bonding.
The fast-setting adhesives are suitable for carton packaging sealing, sprayable adhesives for mattress assembly and foam converters, and high-heat-resistant adhesives for demanding industrial applications.
Brendan Colgan, CEO at Power Adhesives, says: “Our bulk adhesive range is driven by industry demand for scalable, high-performance bonding solutions. We have built adhesives that enhance efficiency and reliability, and this expansion ensures that customers can choose the right adhesive for their needs.”
Power Adhesives’ range reportedly improves efficiency and reduces waste. Moreover, bulk purchase means businesses can “streamline their process, reduce handling time, and ensure consistent bonding quality at scale.”
“We are giving manufacturers the ability to maximize productivity while reducing waste. Whether it’s packaging, product assembly, or large-area bonding, our bulk adhesives provide a solution that combines strength, efficiency, and sustainability.”
Adhesive innovations
Recently, Power Adhesives introduced Tecbond 214B, a fully certified, biodegradable, hot melt adhesive designed for cartons, corrugated packaging, point-of-sale converters, and contract packers. The product is said to be the “first of its kind” on the international market.
Meanwhile, Packsize and Henkel Adhesive Technologies secured a partnership to help companies reduce their environmental footprints. The partners launched Eco-Pax, a bio-based hot melt adhesive designed to lower carbon footprints without sacrificing performance.