ProAmpac expands dairy pack portfolio for enhanced product freshness
ProAmpac has extended its dairy packaging range with the Butter Fresh Parchment and foil-paper-based protective wraps that can fold in place without adhesives or fasteners, designed to maintain freshness and reduce air exposure.
Jim Tierney, vice president of product development at ProAmpac, says: “With Butter Fresh Parchment, we’re delivering a wax-free, PFAS-free solution with excellent grease resistance and designed for compostability.”
“Paired with our durable foil-paper-based wrap, these solutions ensure efficient processing and premium product presentation.”
The foil wrap offers a grease barrier and UV protection to preserve product integrity. Moreover, it is designed for high-speed processing, with embossing that “enhances runnability,” adds texture, and improves folding performance. The packaging is also said to incorporate a strong bond to resist delamination and curling.
ProAmpac’s dairy packaging includes lidding solutions, cheese packaging, and spouted yogurt pouches. Moreover, its Pro-Flex films can meet the needs of “natural chunk, retail shred, and institutional share cheese markets.”
Dairy packaging systems and technology are being refined as companies seek to lower their carbon footprint while maintaining high levels of hygiene, product freshness, and shelf life.
Recently, Huhtamaki released a recyclable single-coated paper cup for yogurt and dairy products. The ProDairy packaging solution’s plastic content is below 10% and includes a seal and lid to fit the flat rim, keeping the product fresh.