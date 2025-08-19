ProAmpac markets recycle-ready chunk cheese packaging
ProAmpac has launched its ProActive recycle-ready, polyolefin-based films for high-speed chunk cheese packaging. The solution is said to withstand the demanding conditions of chunk cheese production without compromising shelf life and performance.
The ProActive films for cheese are transparent, allowing the consumer to see the product before purchasing. According to the company, it is puncture-resistant and capable of handling the high temperatures during the high-speed filling process.
The ProActive films for cheese are transparent, allowing the consumer to see the product before purchasing. According to the company, it is puncture-resistant and capable of handling the high temperatures during the high-speed filling process.
ProAmpac says its sealing technology requires a low initiation temperature to provide the necessary seal through properties, mitigating the risk of leaks during high-speed filling.
“These specialized films deliver outstanding abrasion resistance and have successfully passed rigorous transportation testing, ensuring dependable product protection from production through distribution,” says Ebrahim Jalali Dil, global senior innovation at ProAmpac.
“With a range of barrier options tailored to different cheese formats and moisture levels, this platform offers the versatility and performance that dairy brands need to maintain freshness and shelf appeal.”
The packaging solution is compatible with PE recycling streams and can incorporate PCR material, which ProAmpac describes as an “environmentally responsible” option for cheese producers.
ProAmpac previously extended its dairy product range with its Butter Fresh Parchment foil-paper-based protective wraps.
The company also created a spotted pouch for insecticide that uses less plastic than conventional alternatives and an oil-free, moisture-protection film solution.