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ProAmpac launches packaging technology to curb food spoilage
Key takeaways
- ProAmpac has launched its ProActive Intelligence Shelf Protect Series, an active food-contact packaging technology designed to reduce microbial spoilage.
- The biotechnology is integrated into packaging film and is intended to help extend shelf life without altering package clarity, seal performance, or physical properties.
- Manufacturer and third-party testing have shown shelf life improvements in products including fresh beef, pork, and cooked sausage.
ProAmpac has unveiled the ProActive Intelligence Shelf Protect (SP) Series, offering food producers a different approach for preserving product quality and cutting costly spoilage.
The solutions are developed for select meat, seafood, and dairy applications. ProAmpac says the technology is compliant with the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Department of Agriculture for intended uses in fresh beef, fresh pork, cooked sausage, deli meat, fresh salmon, and fresh cheese.
The direct food-contact biotechnology packaging is designed to lower microbial growth associated with food spoilage in intended applications. SP’s patented biotechnology is built directly into food-contact packaging films.
Sam Kessler, senior innovation engineer at ProAmpac, says: “For meat processors, every product lost represents an investment in production, packaging, and distribution that goes unrealized. SP gives customers a new tool to help preserve that value, bringing active packaging technology to the shrink bags and films they rely on.”
Protecting food quality
ProAmpac has joined forces with Copperprotek to develop its SP technology. The solution is engineered to support customers in reducing losses from markdowns, shrinks, and disposal.
According to ProAmpac, SP maintains package clarity without changing the film’s physical and seal properties. It also requires no on-package labeling for approved applications other than a “use by” or “use or freeze by” date.
Javier Lavin, founder of Copperprotek, says: “Our collaboration with ProAmpac’s material science team brings our patented biotechnology into packaging formats that help food producers maintain product quality and extend shelf life.”
ProAmpac says that studies led by food manufacturers and third-party laboratories have shown extended shelf life for fresh beef, fresh pork, and cooked sausage in tested applications, alongside improvements in quality indicators related to microbial spoilage and odor development during storage.
However, according to the company, shelf life gains vary by product, processing conditions, initial microbial count at packaging, storage practices, and other operational factors, which require case-by-case food trials.
Currently, ProAmpac is incorporating SP into its TruTite-SP-1000 boneless shrink bags and tubestock, ClearShield-SP-1000 bone-in shrink bags and tubestock, and Envio-SP-1000 forming and non-forming films.
Last month, ProAmpac supported the launch of Flamin’ Hot Boneless Chicken Wings by US convenience store chain Circle K, created in partnership with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay. The custom fiber-based tray aims to preserve taste qualities and enhance the consumer experience, according to the packager.
Recently, the company also commercialized its ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect MP-1000 active packaging technology developed in collaboration with Ozzi, a brand specializing in stick-pack formats for sensitive, powdered products.