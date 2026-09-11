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Key takeaways
- ProAmpac developed a custom fiber-based tray for Circle K’s Flamin’ Hot Boneless Chicken Wings, launched with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay.
- The packaging solution improves heat retention, moisture control, grease resistance, and product presentation in heated foodservice displays.
- The launch highlights growing demand for advanced fiber-based foodservice packaging solutions that enhance quality and operational performance.
ProAmpac has supported the launch of Flamin’ Hot Boneless Chicken Wings by US convenience store chain Circle K, created in partnership with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay. The custom fiber-based tray aims to preserve taste qualities and enhance the consumer experience, according to the packager.
“Successful food innovation depends on more than great flavor; it requires packaging that protects product quality from the kitchen to the customer,” says Adam Grose, executive VP for ProAmpac.
“Our collaboration with Circle K demonstrates how thoughtful packaging design can help retailers introduce new menu offerings while improving food quality, shelf presentation, and operational performance.”
Circle K sought packaging that addresses performance challenges, including heat retention, moisture loss, and grease resistance, while extending hot hold time, according to ProAmpac.
In response, it created a custom tray for the recipe and portion size of Flamin’ Hot Boneless Chicken Wings. The packager explains that its solution optimized PepsiCo’s initial brand design, adding that the final result ensures the product stands out in heated display cabinets.
Gary Brant, VP of foodservice at Circle K, highlights: “Our goal was to create packaging that worked as hard as the food itself. ProAmpac partnered with us to develop a solution that helps maintain product quality while creating a more compelling presentation for our customers.”
ProAmpac says it solves packaging challenges by combining material science, structural design, and foodservice expertise.
Latest foodservice pack innovation
Sal Pellingra, ProAmpac’s VP of global package design, applications, and business development, discussed at length the company’s fiber-based flexibles and active moisture technology in an interview with Packaging Insights.
The company also partnered with Ozzi to create the MP-1000 film, which removes moisture from powder products, improving flavor, odor, and shelf life, and expanded its ProActive Recyclable RP-2000 High Barrier Series to include a curbside recyclable, fiber-based packaging solution.
In related news, Ahlstrom recently launched its grease-resistant paper range Grease-Gard Plus and Grease-Gard Pro, targeting North America’s foodservice industry.
Earlier, UPM Specialty Materials and Paramelt jointly created a grease-resistant paper packaging solution that is also bio-based, while Lecta launched the Creaset GP PFAS-Free FP, one-sided coated gloss paper designed for flexible packaging applications.