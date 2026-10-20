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Silgan and AIP to acquire Trivium in US$3.4B deal, Ardagh sells minority stake
Key takeaways
- Silgan and American Industrial Partners will acquire Trivium Packaging in a transaction valuing the company at approximately US$3.4 billion, including debt.
- The deal will create Silgan Metal Containers and Closures, combining Trivium with Silgan’s metal containers and F&B closure operations.
- Silgan’s dispensing and custom container activities will form a separate Silgan Dispensing Solutions segment.
Silgan and private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP) will acquire Trivium Packaging in a deal valuing the company at approximately US$3.4 billion, including debt.
The proposed transaction is part of a wider restructuring that will create two differentiated packaging segments.
The acquisition will combine Silgan’s Metal Containers segment and Food and Beverage Flat Cap Closures businesses with Trivium to create Silgan Metal Containers and Closures (Silgan MCC). Silgan will retain a 60% controlling stake in the business, while AIP will own the remaining 40%.
Meanwhile, Silgan’s Dispensing and Custom Containers businesses will be combined into one segment and remain owned by Silgan. The new segment, Silgan Dispensing Solutions, will offer premium specialty packaging solutions.
“This strategic portfolio acceleration reflects our commitment to value creation through deliberate portfolio construction and strategic capital deployment,” says Adam Greenlee, president and CEO at Silgan.
“This transaction is expected to generate substantial value for shareholders, delivering approximately US$2.3 billion of cash proceeds to Silgan while strengthening our global metal packaging business.”
As part of the proposed transaction, Trivium’s minority joint venture partner, Ardagh Group, says it will also sell its 42% stake in Trivium.
Mark Porto, Ardagh’s executive chairman, says the divestment will help the glassmaker to “simplify” its focus, with the proceeds going toward “reinvestment in the business or toward debt reduction.”
The deal is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.
Two-pronged approach
The two differentiated packaging segments — Silgan MCC and Silgan Dispensing Solutions — aim to strengthen Silgan’s metal packaging and dispensing offerings globally.
Greenlee remarks: “We believe this combination [of Silgan and Trivium] creates an even more differentiated global partner for F&B packaging customers. It establishes two focused packaging platforms, each with distinct strategies and opportunities.”
Beyond F&B offerings, Silgan recently launched a pump for a portable, molded glass fragrance bottle, developed by Groupe Pochet, tapping into personal care’s refillable packaging trend as consumers demand premium and reduced-waste options.
Trivium offers recyclable metal packaging products and serves more than 800 customers globally. Silgan says that the combined offerings can serve a wider geographical range with “greater security of supply” amid increasingly volatile supply chains.
Michael Mapes, CEO at Trivium, says: “This transaction with Silgan and AIP marks the next step in our evolution, as we collectively continue to deliver valuable packaging solutions to our customers and millions of consumers around the world.”
He adds that the acquisition will support the “increased scale” of high-quality and recyclable metal packaging, capitalizing on “the unique attributes” of the material.
In recent metal packaging innovations, Novelis equipped Nivea with a 95% recycled aluminum tin for its skin care formula.
Meanwhile, Ardagh Metal Packaging supplied a 250 mL wine can for the launch of BarLoca, an alcohol-free wine by Royal Swinkels.