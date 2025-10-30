PulPac licensee launches Dry Molded Fiber lids in Asia
Key takeaways
- HZ Green Pulp becomes the first PulPac licensee in Asia to commercially produce Dry Molded Fiber coffee lids in Malaysia.
- The PulPac Modula technology enables high-speed, low-water, and energy-efficient production of plastic-free packaging, offering a cost-competitive alternative to single-use plastics.
- PulPac highlights the launch as proof of the scalability and maturity of its Dry Molded Fiber technology.
HZ Green Pulp is commercially producing Dry Molded Fiber coffee lids in Malaysia. The molded paper pulp manufacturer is the first PulPac licensee in Asia to bring the alternative to plastic to the market.
HZ Green Pulp is established in wet-molded fiber and commissioned its first PulPac Modula machine earlier this year.
The company says it can now supply Dry Molded Fiber products to local markets and multinational brands. While coffee lids are the first product produced, additional Dry Molded Fiber food-service applications are expected to follow.
“Our mission is to provide packaging solutions that are both responsible and cost-efficient,” said Dr. Donald Yap, CEO of HZ Green Pulp.
“Our wet molding operations continue to serve customers well, but Dry Molded Fiber allows us to introduce a new generation of products that respond to evolving market demands while reducing environmental impact. We’re confident in the technology’s capability and its fit with our customers’ requirements.”
Tech expansion
PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber is an industrial fiber-forming technology for high-speed production of rigid packaging.
The process uses minimal water and less energy than traditional fiber molding, offering a cost-competitive, resource-efficient alternative to single-use plastics.
PulPac says the expansion into Asia demonstrates the “maturity and scalability” of its technology.
“Licensees moving from installation to commercial deliveries is a defining milestone,” says Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.
“Our licensing model provides a direct path to market, protected IP, standardized tooling and materials, and a partner network that has already solved the hard problems.”
“It embeds world-leading know-how to shorten validation and derisk scale-up, a proven route to commercial production, faster to shelves with experienced support from day one and beyond launch.”
Earlier this year, PulPac expanded its Japanese market presence as Nippon Molding completed its machine installation, integrating Dry Molded Fiber into its product lineup.