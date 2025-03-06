Superglass replaces white construction pallets with green alternative
Superglass is swapping its white construction pallets used for material distribution for green pallets from The Pallet Loop. The green pallets are designed to be collected and reintegrated into the building materials supply chain.
Twenty million pallets are manufactured annually for the construction sector, of which around 90% are estimated to be scrapped, according to UK-based Superglass. The Pallet Loop’s goal is to reduce waste with its reusable green pallets that are typically up to 25% stronger than standard pallets and have a carbon footprint of up to 40% lower.
Theresa McLean, insulation leader at Etex UK, the company behind Superglass, says: “Having the opportunity to reduce hundreds of tons of waste within our supply chain made joining The Pallet Loop an easy decision for us. By partnering with The Pallet Loop, we can lower the amount of construction waste that goes to landfill.”
“Schemes like The Pallet Loop are vital for organizations like ours because they’re creating the kind of circular economy model that is urgently required to protect the planet, which is what we’re committed to supporting as part of our sustainability efforts here at Superglass.”
Paul Lewis, founder of The Pallet Loop, adds: “Superglass’ decision to start transporting their insulation products on our green reusable pallets provides further evidence that The Pallet Loop is the right thing to do for the construction industry and the planet.”
Pallet reuse
The Pallet Loop incentivizes returns with a payback of up to £4 (US$5,16) on every green Loop pallet collected for reuse.
“The number of green Loop pallets being returned for reuse is increasing week on week, and as more green pallets enter the building materials supply chain this year, there will be more opportunities for pallet recipients to save money, reduce waste and cut their carbon footprint,” says Lewis.
McLean adds: “We’ve always been a sustainably-minded organization, committed to reducing waste and saving valuable resources, but as an industry, we can, and need to, do more. Joining The Pallet Loop scheme is the perfect way for us to mark the start of 2025 as we continue to bolster our sustainability efforts throughout the year and beyond, while delivering excellent services to our customers across the UK.”
Since the launch of the Pallet Loop’s reusable green Loop pallets in May 2024, the company estimates that it has helped the construction sector reduce wood waste by around 9,500 tons, and an estimated 13,077 cubic meters of timber has been freed up for other longer-term carbon storage applications.