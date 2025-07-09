SIG expands carton packaging operations in Mexico
SIG is building up its high-tech aseptic carton production plant in Querétaro, Mexico. The packaging provider began its operations in 2023 and will now invest an additional US$35 million, strengthening its market position in Canada, the US, Mexico, and Central America.
The expansion, scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2026, is expected to boost the plant’s packaging output by 50% and allow SIG to offer a broader range of carton formats.
“North America is a strategic growth region for SIG, and this expansion reflects our strong belief in its potential,” says Ricardo Rodriguez, president and general manager Americas at SIG.
“With our Querétaro facility, we have established a world-class production hub. Now, we are scaling up to meet growing demand while continuing to deliver sustainable, innovative, and flexible packaging solutions to our customers.”
Meeting small pack demands
The facility will produce six key formats: SIG MiniBloc, SIG XSlimBloc, SIG PremiumBloc, SIG MaxiBloc, SIG MagnumBloc, and the SIG Midi family, covering a range of volumes from 80 mL to 2 L.
SIG’s filling technology enables rapid changeovers between formats, volumes, and designs. This allows customers to remain flexible and competitive.
The company aims to meet market demand for small-volume packaging. The SIG MiniBloc and SIG XSlimBloc formats allow for the aseptic filling of products from 80 mL to 250 mL — suitable for on-the-go consumption and single-serve portions.
The Querétaro plant is one of SIG’s most advanced facilities worldwide, the company says. It is built to meet environmental, safety, and technological standards and plays a vital role in the company’s North American supply network.
Creating jobs and support
The Querétaro plant enables efficient regional distribution with advanced logistics and production agility.
Eugen Schreiber, SIG’s head of plant operations in Querétaro, says: “This expansion will not only increase our output and packaging capabilities, but also create more than 50 new jobs, further contributing to the local economy and strengthening our presence in the region. Since the start of operations, the plant has already generated over 250 jobs, fostering local talent and development.”
With the expansion, SIG reinforces its long-term commitment to North America and positions itself to support customers with a broader portfolio, faster turnaround, and more tailored solutions.
The site also houses a high-tech Reliability & Performance Center, inaugurated in February. It leverages advanced technology to deliver remote asset management and technical support solutions to SIG’s customers.