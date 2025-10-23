SIG provides alu-free aseptic cartons to South Korean dairy company
Key takeaways
- SIG and SDC have introduced South Korea’s first aluminum-free full-barrier aseptic carton, labeled as recyclable under national regulations.
- The SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier packs simplify structures to paperboard and polymers for better recyclability.
- The packaging is compatible with existing filling lines and recycling infrastructure in South Korea.
SIG has provided Seoul Dairy Cooperative (SDC) with aluminum-layer-free full barrier aseptic carton packs that are recognized as recyclable under South Korea’s recyclability grading system. SDC is said to be the first company in the country to launch products in full-barrier aseptic carton packaging material without an aluminum layer.
The inclusion of an aluminum layer increases environmental impact and complicates the recycling process. Thus, SDC will offer organic white milk in SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier. This innovation, developed by SIG, provides the same full-barrier protection as standard aseptic cartons and the same shelf life of up to 12 months.
Jinsup Moon, president and CEO at SDC, says: “SDC has always delivered the best products to Korean families under our philosophy of ‘making the world healthier with milk,’ and that commitment extends to the way we protect our environment. By adopting SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier, we are taking a significant step toward enhanced recycling and supporting South Korea’s drive for a circular economy.”
Streamlined design
The SIG cartons can be collected and recycled alongside chilled gable top cartons that currently have a ten times higher recycling rate in South Korea than conventional aseptic cartons.
SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier packaging adopts an ultra-thin polymer layer, simplifying the packaging structure from three to two main raw materials: FSC-certified paperboard and polymers.
Hans Cho, country manager at SIG Korea, says: “This is more than just an incremental improvement — it’s a game-changer for the industry. SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier can run on existing SIG carton filling lines with full performance, including high-speed of up to 24,000 packs per hour on SIG filling lines for small-size cartons with only minor, low-cost adaptations.”
“It’s a plug-and-play solution for beverage producers who want to future-proof their packaging and deliver on sustainability without compromising product quality or production performance.”
The market launch in South Korea aims to invite local brands to respond to “evolving consumer and regulatory demands, without compromising barrier performance, product safety, or shelf life.”
SIG aims to create an aluminum-layer-free full-barrier aseptic carton with at least 90% paper content, including the closure, by 2030.