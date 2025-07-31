Paptic launches fiber-based sanitary product packaging for recyclability progress
The plastic packaging of menstrual products creates an environmental impact and has comparatively lower recycling rates than fiber-based alternatives, according to Alexandros Skouras, segment director at Finnish company Paptic.
Packaging Insights speaks to Paptic about how the company delivers fiber-based alternatives for sanitary product packaging, as brands increasingly explore ways to improve the product and design process of sanitary pad packaging to increase its eco-friendliness.
“Menstrual pad packaging demands durability, crease resistance, high production speeds, and being lightweight and recyclable. We invested heavily in R&D to develop our materials. This work resulted in a product solution that provides the right balance of softness, strength, and processability at industrial scale,” says Skouras.
Sustainable and durable solutions
Paptic’s fully recyclable materials are said to offer brands a drop-in solution to replace plastic in various hygiene packaging formats, including wicket bags and wraps. The materials are designed to be soft to the touch, enhancing the consumer unboxing experience and elevating brand perception.
“One of the challenges has been to develop a material that is environmentally sustainable yet matches the mechanical strength and runnability of traditional plastic films,” shares Skouras.
“We approach sustainability and functionality as two sides of the same coin. Our renewable wood-fiber materials are engineered to reduce environmental impact, perform on high-speed packaging lines, and deliver an elevated consumer experience.”
Paptic’s design aims to enhance brand perception by meeting consumer demand for more eco-conscious and aesthetically appealing packaging.
“We support our messaging with life-cycle data, certifications, and consumer insights — showing that our solutions don’t just tick compliance boxes but also help brands stand out in a highly competitive, sustainability-driven market.”
Innovation aligned with regulation
This year, Paptic joined the European Disposables and Nonwovens Association. The organization can support Paptic in delivering fiber-based alternatives for sanitary product packaging.
“We believe effective communication is about showing both the bigger picture and the tangible benefits. We position our material within the context of EU regulations like the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and the broader push for circular economy solutions,” says Skouras.
“For menstrual pad packaging, we combine recyclability and low carbon footprint with discreet, silent handling, and a soft, premium feel. Those are qualities that consumers value highly. By designing our materials to be compatible with existing machinery, brands don’t have to compromise between sustainability and operational efficiency.”
This month, a campaign in China began upcycling sanitary product packaging into handbags to confront unsustainable packaging habits and menstrual stigma.