Sidel and Saudi Arabia partner for local F&B packaging production
Sidel is establishing packaging operations in Saudi Arabia, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a recent visit by the Kingdom’s delegation to Paris, France.
Eng. Saleh AlSolami, CEO at the Saudi National Industrial Development Center (NIDC), and Clive Smith, executive vice president of Customer Management AOA at Sidel, signed the MoU in the presence of His Excellency Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Pietro Cassani, CEO at Sidel.
AlSolami comments: “Sidel is a global leader in the packaging solutions market and a source of valuable sectoral knowledge.”
“This partnership supports our ambition to build globally competitive industrial capabilities across strategic sectors. We welcome partners who share our long-term vision and are ready to invest in Saudi Arabia’s industrial base and people.”
Saudi’s F&B packaging demands
The MoU assesses the viability of establishing local services and programs that align with the “growing needs” of Saudi Arabia’s F&B packaging industry.
Eng. Yousef Dhahi, vice president for Industrial Services at the National Industrial Development Program, adds: “Our partnership with Sidel was established after a thorough assessment of market needs and the expectation for significant value-added contributions to manufacturers in Saudi Arabia.”
“Sidel has been in high demand among many manufacturers in the F&B sector,” he asserts.
The agreement aims to reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to working with global companies “to localize advanced manufacturing, foster technology transfer, and support the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives for industrial transformation and private sector growth.”
This meeting is said to be part of the broader agenda of the minister’s visit to France, which includes meetings with CEOs of other leading French industrial players, aiming to forge strategic relationships.
UAE-based food packaging company Hotpack recently expanded its manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia, and the German industrial packaging company Schütz signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s National Plastic Factory Company to produce Eco Bulk Intermediate Bulk Containers for the food industry.
Meanwhile, Sidel launched a new advanced automation filling solution for beverages.