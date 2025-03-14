Beyond The Headlines: Schubert’s energy management certificate, Aimplas’ packaging training
This week in industry news, Schubert received a certification for meeting international energy and environment management standards, and Aimplas introduced six new courses to its Plastics Academy platform. Labeling specialist IL Group announced that it will attend the US-based pharmaceuticals event Interphex New York.
In brief: Certifications and recognitions
Schubert was certified as fully compliant with international energy and environmental management standards in accordance with the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and the ISO 50001 Energy Management System. To meet these requirements, Schubert introduced two management systems for sustainability, implementing processes to minimize environmental impact, increase resource efficiency, and reduce carbon emission
Novolex’s compostable wrap for 4 oz butter sticks, sold under the brand Shields, earned a Gold Award for sustainability from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) and a certification for compostability in commercial facilities by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI). Shields’ new TerreGloss and Terrecote butter wraps are made from a proprietary, “high-performance” blend of wax — “free of intentionally added PFAS.”
Vetropack’s tempered lightweight glass bottles completed the Tüv Süd Verglass procedure and now have a verified carbon footprint. Vetropack said it is the first glass manufacturer in the world to subject one of its packaging products to this verification process, adding that this would drive “fact-based and scientifically sound emission reduction.” The company also indicated it aims to support its customers in reducing their GHG emissions and making their products more environmentally friendly.
Rivendell, part of Coveris, earned a top platinum rating by EcoVadis, recognizing it as the UK’s “most sustainable graphic services provider.” The EcoVadis rating evaluates businesses on 21 sustainability criteria across core themes such as environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, in line with international standards such as the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization conventions, and the Global Reporting Initiative’s standards.
In brief: New offerings and acquisitions
Aimplas strengthened its online training with six new courses, doubling the available courses on its Plastics Academy platform. The latest offerings focus on the US FDA food contact legislation, additives in the recycling process and medical sector manufacturing calibration certificates, flexo printing, fillers, and fibers. The course content was developed by Aimplas’ technical team, who are available to assist with queries.
Flint Group, a provider of inks and coatings for the printing and packaging industries, extended its support for customers of its Label & Narrow Web distribution facility in Montreal, Canada. The warehouse will store and distribute Flint Group’s water-based, UV curable, and UV LED dual-curing inks, as well as coatings for Narrow Web applications. This move reduces reliance on Flint Group’s Toronto facility for ink supply needs. As a result, the company expects to provide faster delivery times and improved access to high-quality products in the region.
Crestview acquired label and custom packaging solution provider Smyth Companies from Novacap. Smyth specialized in pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, glue-applied labels, and flexible packaging. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Crestview said that it is allocating additional equity to support organic investments and M&A to drive enhanced capabilities, scale, and diversification as part of the transaction. Smyth said that it is pursuing tuck-in and transformational acquisitions across relevant markets.
In brief: Trade shows
IL Group, a labeling specialist for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, announced that it will attend the US pharma event Interphex New York, April 1–3. At booth #1362, IL Group plans to showcase solutions designed to enhance pharmaceutical packaging safety, integrity, and efficiency, including Vial Protect Pack and Light Protect Pack and its Shrink Tack Label, a tamper-evident safety label for syringes. IL Group also said it would showcase its Light Protect Pack, designed to maintain drug stability by blocking light with wavelengths as low as 380 nanometers (violet) and with (amber) material.
Bericap Aluminium, a producer of plastic and aluminum closures, partnered with Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter (VDP) — a union of close to 200 of Germany’s “top” wineries. Bericap said that it would provide VDP members with aluminum roll-on closures. At the upcoming ProWein 2025 trade show in Düsseldorf, Bericap will present its extensive portfolio of closures, including its classic roll-on pilfer-proof aluminum closures and complex safety closures.