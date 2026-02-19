Avery Dennison expands NFC product line for smart packaging

- Industry news
Key takeaways
- Avery Dennison has introduced a flexible NFC inlay portfolio using Pragmatics Semiconductor’s chip.
- The solution supports digital product passports, authentication, and enhanced brand experiences.
- Pragmatic chips are sustainable, offering low-cost, energy-efficient solutions for industries like retail and healthcare.
Avery Dennison has expanded its range of near-field communication (NFC) products with a flexible integrated circuit product line featuring Pragmatics Semiconductor’s chip.
The NFC Connect portfolio is said to be the first-to-market integration of semiconductors on a mass scale. It aims to enhance digital brand experiences and enable authentication and compliance initiatives, such as digital product passports.
Mathieu De Backer, vice president for Intelligent Labels Innovation at Avery Dennison, says: “NFC technology remains a key part of the digital infrastructure for many of our clients across the globe.”
“We are ready to mass produce products with Pragmatic NFC Connect, enabling us to further empower clients with reliable connectivity that supports consumer engagement and product authentication initiatives.”
Expanding NFC
Pragmatic Semiconductors’ chip is thin, flexible, and robust, providing low-cost edge and item-level intelligence for industries such as retail and healthcare. The chips are made with fewer chemicals, less energy, and less water than traditional silicon chips, according to the company.
James Davey, senior vice president for Sales, Business Development, and Product Management at Pragmatic Semiconductor, says: “As a longstanding strategic partner, we are proud to support Avery Dennison in expanding its NFC inlay portfolio and opening new markets with our sustainable NFC Connect product line.”
“By integrating NFC functionality into products and packaging — even on curved surfaces — brands can deliver smarter, more connected experiences and deeper consumer engagement at scale.”
A recent Avery Dennison report found that digital identity solutions in F&B packaging allow retailers to improve product traceability and cut food waste. The findings highlight smart packaging, traceability, and labeling as crucial to extending shelf life.
In addition, the label maker partnered with Walmart to advance the use of radio-frequency identification labels in meat packaging to help track inventory and tackle food waste.