Sharpak Aylesham collaborates with Zoono and OSY on UK soft fruit packaging
Sharpak Aylesham has signed an exclusive contract to apply Zoono’s shelf life extension products and OSY’s application technologies to its food packaging range for soft fruits sold to major UK supermarkets.
Zoono says the agreement builds on its presence in the UK and EU food shelf life extension market. “Zoono is pleased to announce that it and OSY have signed an exclusive agreement with Sharpak Aylesham,” the company says.
“Sharpak Aylesham’s operations in the UK supply a large market share of the packaging of soft fruits sold by UK supermarkets, with its packaging also used for a broad cross-section of fresh produce and other food categories, including meat and poultry.”
Potential expansion across EU
The initial term of the contract extends until December 31, 2029, and applies exclusively to the UK market. The new deal enables Zoono’s technology to be applied to rigid pots, tubs, and tray packaging for the storage and delivery for strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and grapes.
The agreement gives Sharpak Aylesham the right of first refusal if another packaging manufacturer wants to adopt Zoono’s technology in soft fruit packaging across the EU, Norway, and Switzerland.
The solution made of Zoono’s product and OSY’s application technologies complies with the food contact material regulations in the UK and the EU, with no migration of the product into the food contents, according to the companies.
“For the food producers, the benefits are reduced financial losses from wastage and improved quality performance of the produce, leading to increased sales. The increased shelf life also increases the potential for export of the produce. It also facilitates the expansion of geographical supply and the ability to reach into new markets,” says Zoono.