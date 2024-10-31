Sidel launches online Aseptic Knowledge Centre to support growth in beverage packaging
Sidel has introduced its new online Aseptic Knowledge Centre in response to the surging demand for long shelf life beverages such as juices, isotonics, ready-to-drinks, teas and liquid dairy products. This digital resource hub aims to assist beverage manufacturers in navigating the evolving market of healthy and nutritious drinks that require aseptic packaging.
The Aseptic Knowledge Centre, accessible through Sidel’s website, serves as an informative platform that shares case studies, expert insights, industry news and research drawn from Sidel’s five decades of work in aseptic packaging.
“Food safety and extending product shelf life are top priorities for the aseptic packaging industry,” says Damien Fournier, vice president sensitive portfolio at Sidel.
“With the launch of the new online Aseptic Knowledge Centre, Sidel is sharing expertise and leadership in aseptic packaging with customers, potential clients and the broader industry. Our goal is to showcase how ongoing innovation and advancements in aseptic technology can address these key concerns.”
Innovations that meet demand
The evolution of aseptic packaging has transformed in the past 50 years, transitioning from complex systems reliant on cleanroom environments to simple processes that can be operated within standard systems.
Sidel’s Predis is an example as a new dry aseptic preform sterilization solution that reduces the sterile zone to the container itself. This innovation allows for aseptic processing within a regular blow-molding environment.
The Aseptic Knowledge Centre offers manufacturers access to a comprehensive overview of Sidel’s aseptic technology, including its line safety and performance credentials. An example is Sidel’s ultra-light PET bottle design, which is engineered for liquid dairy products.
As demand for sensitive drinks grows, both regulatory requirements and consumer expectations are placing new pressures on beverage manufacturers. Sidel’s Aseptic Knowledge Centre addresses these pressures by offering insights into aseptic packaging systems.
“Sidel’s extensive experience in sensitive drinks positions us as the go-to partner for manufacturers seeking to enhance operational efficiency in the increasingly competitive aseptic market,” adds Fournier.
“Our new Aseptic Knowledge Centre provides a wealth of resources, including case studies and expert insights, highlighting the innovation, expertise and support we offer as a trusted partner to our aseptic customers.”
Advancement through Intelligent solutions
Flexibility is a focal point of Sidel’s solutions, allowing for changeovers across various packaging formats. These modifications range from simple manual adjustments to fully automated processes that maintain sterility, allowing production sequences to be “quickly and efficiently optimized.”
The center also highlights Sidel’s integration of smart technologies designed to increase operational efficiency. Key among these is the Qual-IS dynamic quality supervisor, a tool that provides traceability and data analytics to help manufacturers uphold quality standards while streamlining and facilitating laboratory processes, reducing the risk of human error.
In addition to operational insights, Sidel’s Aseptic Knowledge Centre places an emphasis on sustainability. With the shift from traditional PET to recycled PET, Sidel aims to support manufacturers’ environmental goals by offering aseptic solutions that decrease energy usage and waste output.
This month, Sidel partnered with West African manufacturing firm Twellium Industrial Company to co-develop an “ultra-modern” beverage packaging facility in Kumasi, Ghana. The facility is designed to produce a diverse range of PET bottles, as well as a variety of beverages.