Sidel equips PepsiCo Mexico with returnable PET and glass bottling lines
Sidel has supplied Grupo Gepp, PepsiCo’s exclusive bottler in Mexico, with expanded returnable PET and glass bottling lines. According to Sidel, Grupo Gepp chose the company for its expertise in returnable bottling solutions.
Grupo Gepp is one of the largest private sector employers in Mexico. The company operates 44 production facilities providing bottling services to other international brands such as Gatorade, Lipton, and 7Up, as well as Mexican brands Epura and Garci-Crespo.
“This ongoing collaboration exemplifies how long-term partnerships — grounded in reliability, service excellence, and technical knowledge-sharing — can enhance operational efficiency, support sustainable business practices, and help customers successfully navigate the evolving demands of the beverage industry,” says Ascención Sánchez, account manager at Sidel.
PepsiCo sees reusability as key in meeting its environmental goals that aim to reduce first-use plastic per serving by 50%, increase returnable packages from 10% to 20% by 2030, and achieve net zero emissions by 2040.
However, PepsiCo recently announced the cancellation of its 20% reusable packaging target, replacing it with a broader goal of achieving 97% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging. The decision sparked controversy among waste management and environmental organizations.
Grupo Gepp works with ECOCE, a non-profit association that promotes packaging recycling in Mexico. This partnership has reportedly resulted in the collection and recovery of six out of every 10 plastic bottles — the third highest recovery rate in the world.
The high recovery rate has allowed Grupp Gepp to increase the incorporation of recycled PET (rPET) in its packaging.
Providing returnable solutions
Sidel previously supported Grupo Gepp with installing a returnable glass bottle (RGB) line at GEPP’s Puebla facility in 2018 and a combined returnable PET and glass line in Apodaca in 2019.
In 2020, Sidel delivered a complete returnable PET line in Guadalajara, able to handle 2 L, 2.5 L, and 3 L formats, with built-in capability to accommodate RGB. In 2023, it supplied returnable PET and glass lines at the facility in Merida.
The returnable PET and glass lines include Sidel’s EvoFILL Glass — a probe filler that combines optimal hygienic conditions with improved flexibility. The lines also feature the Hydra bottle washer, which Sidel describes as enhancing effectiveness and reducing chemical and water consumption, as well as the total cost of ownership.
Between 2018 and 2023, Grupo Gepp achieved a 73.3% increase in PET and glass returnable packaging by volume. This growth is said to reflect the company’s investment in sustainable packaging alternatives and its commitment to reducing the use of raw materials.
In 2018, Grupo Gepp launched a universal returnable glass bottle to make beverage production more efficient.
In 2014 and 2021, PepsiCo awarded Grupo Gepp a global Bottler of the Year award, and in 2018, Grupo Gepp adopted PepsiCo’s strategy to reduce the use of virgin plastics.