Siegwerk spotlights functional coatings as key to recyclability and compostability
Key takeaways
- Siegwerk acquires Allinova to enhance coating capabilities, focusing on sustainability.
- The acquisition aims to accelerate the development of recyclable, compostable, and reusable packaging solutions.
- Allinova’s expertise in functional coatings helps Siegwerk meet evolving regulatory standards for recyclability and environmental performance.
Siegwerk has acquired the chemicals producer Allinova to expand its coatings capabilities. The acquisition of Allinova reflects “a clear and accelerating trend” toward functional coatings becoming central to sustainable packaging innovation, according to Siegwerk.
“Brands and converters are no longer just looking for inks or surface treatments, they’re demanding solutions that enable recyclability, compostability, and reuse. Allinova’s raw materials portfolio, especially its water-based dispersions and specialty additives, aligns perfectly with this shift,” Gilles Le Moigne, head of circular economy coatings at Siegwerk, tells Packaging Insights.
“It’s a signal that the market is moving from decorative to performance-driven coatings, with sustainability at the core.”
Le Moigne says the acquisition positions Siegwerk as a “front-runner” in circular packaging solutions.
“While many suppliers are still adapting to sustainability demands, we’re proactively building the capabilities needed to lead the transformation.”
Allinova’s expertise is said to give Siegwerk a “unique edge” in raw material innovation. Alongside its “global reach and technical infrastructure,” the company aims to deliver tailored, scalable solutions faster than its competitors.
Coatings expertise
Allinova is located in Hengelo, the Netherlands, and its technical competence in coatings focuses on formulating and producing water-based dispersions. Allinova’s product portfolio has been expanded over the last decade to also include wax emulsions for packaging, and flame retardants, repellents, crosslinkers, and other applications.
“Allinova brings deep formulation knowledge and a proven track record in developing high-performance dispersions and additives. Siegwerk brings global market access, industrial scale, and application expertise,” Le Moigne says.
“Together, we can co-develop and deploy next-generation coatings that meet recyclability and compostability standards across diverse packaging formats. This synergy allows us to shorten development cycles, respond faster to regulatory changes, and support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals.”
Driving recyclability and compostability
Le Moigne tells us that advancing the recyclability, compostability, and reuse of Siegwerk’s packaging solutions was “one of the primary drivers behind this acquisition.”
Allinova’s portfolio includes water-based systems, biodegradable components, and functional additives that are described as critical to enabling circularity.
“These materials will help us design coatings that don’t interfere with recycling streams, support monomaterial packaging, and enable compostable formats where appropriate. It’s a major step forward in our mission to make packaging truly circular.”
Le Moigne notes that the acquisition is not just about expanding Siegwerk’s portfolio. “It’s about deepening our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and partnership.”
“Allinova’s founders, Gijs Elfrink and Bob Horsthuis, will remain with the company, ensuring continuity and ongoing technical leadership. Together, we’re building a platform that can transform the packaging industry.”
Gijs Elfrink, founder and owner at Allinova, comments: “We are delighted to have found a partner and new shareholder for Allinova. Siegwerk will integrate our expertise into a significantly larger organization, thus advancing our products in the global market.”
Meeting regulatory targets
The acquisition will further strengthen Siegwerk’s ability to meet the tightening EU packaging and recycling regulations, Le Moigne argues.
“The EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is setting a high bar for recyclability, reuse, and environmental performance. The addition of Allinova’s solutions to our portfolio equipped us better to develop coatings that meet or exceed these requirements,” he says.
“Whether it’s ensuring compatibility with recycling infrastructure, reducing environmental impact, or supporting reuse models, this acquisition gives us the tools to help our customers stay compliant and competitive in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.”
Siegwerk recently collaborated to launch a recyclable pouch for dry foods, linerless labels for nutrition and pharma, and PCR bags for potatoes.