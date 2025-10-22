Mondi strengthens partnership with salt producer to enhance packaging safety and hygiene
Key takeaways
- Mondi strengthens its partnership with Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke by supplying packaging to protect salt during transport.
- Three Mondi plants collaborate to deliver complete packaging solutions.
- The expansion marks a milestone following Mondi’s acquisition of Schumacher Packaging’s Western Europe assets, adding food-safe solid board packaging to its portfolio.
Mondi has expanded its partnership with Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, a major German salt company, providing sift-proof solid board packaging for direct food contact. The packager already supplies the salt company with sturdy trays for shelf placement and outer packaging for transport.
Martin Horn, head of procurement for Direct Materials and Commodities at Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, says: “Mondi is a reliable partner for us — with coordinated logistics, high product safety, and a range of packaging from primary packaging to transport solutions. This ensures that our natural product, salt, remains optimally protected throughout the entire supply chain.”
Mondi says that a three-plant collaboration ensures the salt remains dry, safe, and hygienic through every stage of its journey, despite being a challenging product to package.
The Mondi plant in Forchheim, Germany, produces solid board sales packaging that is food-safe, sift-proof, and offset printed in up to six colours. The packaging is made from European primary fibers sourced from FSC-certified Scandinavian forests.
Mondi Grünburg focuses on flexo-printed corrugated trays that keep products secure during transport and support shelf placement. Meanwhile, Mondi Bad Rappenau manufactures corrugated transport boxes for products such as dishwasher salt and animal salt lick stones. The offerings are also exported to the UK market.
Providing food-safe packaging
The packaging company says that strengthening its partnership with Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke is a part of a milestone: adding food-safe solid board packaging to its portfolio. This milestone follows the acquisition of the Western Europe assets of the former Schumacher Packaging in April.
The company highlights that its customers can now access a complete range of packaging solutions from primary to transport, all from a single source.
Recently, Mondi provided packaging solutions for banana transportation and other fresh produce. At HostMilano, the company debuted its lightweight coffee packaging.
In September, the packager also opened a recycled containerboard mill in Italy.