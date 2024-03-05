Südpack unveils heat-resistant food pouches for pasteurized liquids and purees
05 Mar 2024 --- Südpack has introduced a certified recyclable film designed for the in-house production of food pouches, which is also suitable for hot filling and pasteurization. The film is for creating stand-up pouches with spouts that are stable, reclosable and suitable for liquid or pasty foods such as fruit purees.
Südpack developed a complete solution package that includes its recyclable PP-based film, spouts and a packaging machine in collaboration with SN Maschinenbau and Menshen.
The overall packaging concept is marketed as a “strong alternative” to conventional material structures in terms of both sustainability and performance.
“Its key characteristics? High material efficiency and recyclability, maximum product protection, easy processing and a high level of process reliability. An additional advantage — the practical pouches can be produced in-house on standard packaging machines, which makes them a cost-effective alternative to pre-made pouches,” details the company.
Recyclable monomaterial
The heat-resistant pouches are made using high-performance films from the Pure-Line product family from Südpack. The films are based on the polymer PP and are therefore classified as recyclable.
The PP-composite minimizes the use of resources in production while optimizing pouch stability, low packaging weight and an improved carbon footprint as a result.
“The PP spouts with Menshen LoTUS technology can be ideally connected to the pouches due to the coordination of the heat distribution and conductivity. When used correctly, this saves energy and ensures a cost-effective, high-quality and failsafe production process,” highlights Südpack.
Thanks to the combination of PP-based films and spouts, the stand-up pouches are assessed as “true single-material solutions” and can be introduced into the appropriate material loops.
Product safety and reliability
The Südpack film offers a wide processing window, which makes it possible to seal the spouts securely. An additional guarantee for optimal packaging quality is the sealing strength, which ensures the pouches’ maximum tightness and burst-pressure resistance.
The PP-based film can be individually equipped with different barriers against water vapor, oxygen or UV light for optimal product protection.
The SPM 50 horizontal pouch-making machine from SN Maschinenbau makes up to 4,200 pouches per hour and continuously produces over 30,000 spout pouches per eight-hour shift with just one film reel.
“This is equivalent to an annual production volume of seven million spout pouches in one-shift operation and up to 21 million in three-shift operation,” details Südpack.
“Thanks to its compact design, the low-maintenance and user-friendly machine can also fit in tight production spaces. This allows for its flexible placement either right next to the filling machine or on its own in a separate room.”
Cost savings and reducing time-to-market
In terms of cost savings, producing pouches from roll stock allows for “substantial” savings in storage space and logistics costs while “significantly” reducing pouch expenditures. “The total investment can pay itself off in less than one year,” Südpack claims.
The in-house production of spout pouches with film from the reel also enables the needs-based production of pouches in different shapes and sizes as well as the processing of various spouts. This allows producers to adapt to changes in demand quickly and shortens their lead times and time-to-market.
In other recent solutions unveiled toward F&B, Südpack introduced the Multifol Extreme packaging film for fishery products that combines maximum functionality and minimum added weight, “breaking new ground,” according to the company.
Südpack also expanded its range of SPQ (sustainable print quality) technology to include rotogravure printing (engraving images onto packs), which reduces ink and solvent consumption while optimizing print quality. This is pegged as ideal for finishing flexible films for high-quality, fast-moving consumer goods like coffee, tea or confectionery.
By Benjamin Ferrer