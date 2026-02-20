Syntegon launches high-speed inspection platform for pharma and CMOs

- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Key takeaways
- Syntegon introduces the Aim9, a high-speed inspection platform designed for pharmaceutical manufacturers and CMOs.
- Aim9 can inspect up to 600 vials per minute, handling various container sizes while integrating leak detection and visual inspection technologies.
- The platform aims to improve efficiency, flexibility, and productivity in pharmaceutical production by addressing key industry challenges.
Syntegon has developed the Aim9 inspection platform that combines visual inspection and leak detection with outputs of up to 600 vials per minute, to help pharmaceutical manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) ensure product quality and prevent leaks.
“Efficiency is key in the fast-paced pharmaceutical industry. The new AIM9 enables our customers to boost productivity and meet ambitious delivery targets,” says Bernd Barkey, president at Syntegon Japan and global head of inspection at Syntegon.
The platform aims to assist pharmaceutical manufacturers and CMOs in handling multiple container sizes and products, which Syntegon identifies as a key challenge for the industry.
“Aim9 is available in several variants based on a standardized platform, which allows us to co-create the ideal solution together with our customers.”
Syntegon adds that it designed the Aim9 with enhanced flexibility. The platform accommodates vial sizes from 2 to 250 mL, while facilitating changeovers and fast adaptation for new products.
“Backed by decades of experience, we can offer our customers what they need to achieve the required performance, efficiency, and flexibility in their inspection process,” Barkey continues.
“Aim9 is available in several variants based on a standardized platform, which allows us to co-create the ideal solution together with our customers.”
Inspection technologies
The Aim9 features fully integrated Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT), which offers headspace gas analysis and high‑voltage leak detection, without requiring additional equipment.
According to Syntegon, the platform implements a range of visual inspection technologies to detect particles and defects to ensure maximum detection and minimal false reject rates.
These technologies include Syntegon’s patented SD solution and area and line-scan cameras. Upon request, the platform can also integrate deep learning and a bubble masking tool to distinguish harmless bubbles from harmful ones.
The transport system used for Aim9 is said to be tried and tested by consumers globally.