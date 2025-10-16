Smurfit Westrock unveils Bag-in-Box Powergrip to replace HDPE bottles
Key takeaways
- Smurfit Westrock has launched the Powergrip Bag-in-Box, an alternative solution to traditional HDPE bottles and jerrycans.
- The Powergrip features a cardboard casing, integrated handle, and vacuum bag, reducing plastic usage by up to 75%.
- Smurfit Westrock has introduced a Halloween-themed design for its Bag-in-Box solution.
Smurfit Westrock has introduced its Bag-in-Box Powergrip to replace traditional HDPE bottles and jerrycans from two to five liters.
The new solution is developed by Smurfit Westrock’s Turnhout plant in Belgium, and supports companies working to comply with the forthcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.
Bag-in-Box Powergrip can be used for cleaning materials, oils and (agro) chemical products, according to Smurfit Westrock. The solution features cardboard casing and an integrated handle to facilitate one-hand pouring. The vacuum bag prevents the contents from spillage and sloshing during pouring.
It contains up to 75% less plastic than the HDPE alternative and is said to provide enhanced product protection.
Matthias Hoskens, general manager at Smurfit Westrock Van Mierlo, says: “With the 2030 deadline for European packaging legislation on the horizon, companies must rethink their packaging strategies.”
“For Smurfit Westrock Van Mierlo, the launch of the Bag-in-Box Powergrip demonstrates how innovation can turn regulatory challenges into opportunities, delivering sustainable, practical, and competitive solutions for customers across multiple sectors.”
“We see that regulation and sustainability now truly reinforce each other. The Powergrip addresses both and delivers tangible operational benefits to our customers.”
Festive innovations
Smurfit Westrock has also developed Halloween-themed products, including an 8 L Bag-in-Box mineral water pack for Bezoya. The packaging is available in four designs and is used by more than 230,000 households across Spain.
The company has also unveiled the Octalok for pumpkins with a self-locking base to reduce damage. The packaging can be double-stacked, requiring fewer pallets and truck journeys.
Smurfit Westrock previously designed festival-themed packaging solutions for brands. Last year, it collaborated with Beer52 on the craft beer Advent calendar packaging. The product gave customers 24 craft beers to try in the lead-up to Christmas.
The company also creates confectionery packaging printed for seasonal and gift packs. In a recent interview, Smurfit Westrock told Packaging Insights that its primary focus is construction, design, and making the most of existing products like folding cartons and shaped and rigid boxes to develop engaging and unexpected shapes and mechanisms.