TNT equips Coty with recyclable aluminum cap for Jil Sander fragrance collection
TNT Group has partnered with beauty brand Coty to create a bell-shaped cap for Jil Sander’s fragrance collection, Olfactory Series 1. The aluminum-based cap has a white lacquered finish and black silk-screen printing, with a recycled polypropylene (PP) insert and a matte effect due to a specific surface treatment.
“The special feature of the bell-shaped cap is that it covers the entire bottle, whose weight can be supported even if the product is only held by the top of the cap, thanks to a special insert,” Thomas Diezinger, co-founder and CEO at TNT Group, tells Personal Care Insights.
TNT says the cap was created in collaboration with designers, engineers, and technicians, ensuring its practical yet aesthetic quality. The PP content was optimized to maintain its mechanical properties, an important feature that securely attaches the cap to the pump.
TNT designs and develops packaging materials made of metal like zamak, aluminum, brass, and stainless steel for the personal care industry. The cap is made of a single piece of stamped aluminum and is “intended for recycling,” says Diezinger.
“Aluminium is the pinnacle of circularity. Seventy-percent of aluminum is recycled. It is particularly appreciated in the luxury goods industry for its agility, but only when it is well mastered, to ensure that it meets luxury codes such as weight and thickness.”
TNT and Jil Sanders’ collaboration balances the “functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability” standards needed in luxury goods, according to TNT. Premium personal care products increasingly tread the line between quality and the growing consumer demand for recyclable products.
In a similar development in luxury perfume packaging, TNT developed the caps for a premium perfume bottle for the fine goods and jewelry company Rabanne. They are made from zamak, a set of zinc alloys, the perfume bottles are entirely recyclable.
The packaging closures featured a polypropylene insert assembled by clipping. The cap base has a fine groove surmounted by the engraved mark, while the “R” on the top of the cap is gold e-coated.