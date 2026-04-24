Tomra Recycling advances AI detection with new test & training center

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Key takeaways
- Tomra Recycling has announced it will open a 425 square meter test and training center in North Carolina, US.
- The facility will include AI-powered machines like Autosort and Innosort Flake, designed to enhance waste and plastic sorting efficiency.
- It provides advanced training for customers, covering machine operation, performance optimization, and operational maintenance.
Tomra Recycling is set to open a test and training center in North Carolina, US. The facility will feature a testing circuit equipped with the latest sorting technologies, as well as a warehouse for critical storage parts and training spaces.
Lars Enge, executive vice president and head at Tomra Recycling, says: “The expansion of our testing, training, and warehouse space at our Americas headquarters reflects a commitment to continuously investing in growing markets and getting closer to our customers.”
“We are providing far more than just increased material testing capabilities. From pre-sale consultation and machinery installation to after-sales support and ongoing technical training, Tomra Recycling partners with our customers throughout the equipment’s full lifecycle to ensure long-term, optimal plant performance.”
The 425 square meter facility aims to provide customers in the region with a space to test waste and plastic materials.
Tomra’s latest innovations include the Autosort, featuring its AI technology GainNext, which aims to identify hard-to-classify objects. The machine is equipped with a flexible sensor configuration to meet diverse waste streams, such as from municipal solid waste, paper, and plastic packaging.
The facility also includes Tomra’s Autosort Flake and Innosort Flake, advanced testing machines that can sort plastic flake materials. The Autosort Flake uses a near-infrared (NIR) spectrometer, color camera, and metal sensor to sort high-purity end products.
Meanwhile, the Innosort Flake can detect polymers and colors using an advanced NIR spectrometer and dual-sided imaging. The technology boasts a high-resolution camera to sort high-purity flakes from contaminated mixed streams.
Harnessing AI
Tomra’s testing circuit features the Waste Analyzer from PolyPerception, a deep learning AI tool that uses color cameras to capture real-time images of material flow at certain points in the lines. It analyzes key performance metrics, such as throughput, waste composition, and yield loss.
According to Tomra, the real-time monitoring of waste streams can increase performance and lower costs through “actionable” data.
Michelle Landon, senior vice president and head of Americas at Tomra Recycling, says: “Our customers based in the Americas can now enjoy expanded testing capacities, shorter lead times, and greater flexibility when it comes to scheduling tests.”
“Recycling operations are benefiting from collective global Tomra expertise with our new Test and Training Center, since our R&D teams are continuing to innovate with new optical sorting and deep learning AI applications to meet customer needs.”
Expanding training
The center also aims to enhance its training capabilities at Tomra’s Americas headquarters, with its technicians and customers undergoing training at the new facility.
Operational Maintenance Training will teach customers basic machine operation and safety, performance data backup and system restoration, preventative maintenance measures, and fault code diagnostics.
Tomra’s Maximizing Performance Training will cover advanced settings, machine operation, understanding machine performance, stabilizing and improving performance, and diagnosing machine conditioning.
Ralph Uepping, head of Technology at Tomra Recycling, says: “The Charlotte facility is a significant addition to our global network, serving as one of seven Tomra Test and Training Centers worldwide.”
“By mirroring the high standards set at our sites across Europe and Asia, the center ensures that recyclers in the Americas have direct access to the same level of technical expertise and innovation found anywhere in the world.”