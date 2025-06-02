Tomra Recycling unveils next-gen X-ray sorting for high-purity recycled wood
Sensor-based sorting solutions company Tomra Recycling has unveiled its latest-generation X-Tract unit, capable of detecting and separating wood waste from impurities — such as inert materials, metals, heavy plastics, and glass — based on atomic density.
Tomra’s sorting system can process up to 30 metric tons of wood chips per hour, depending on material conditions such as moisture content and grain size.
The next-generation X-Tract unit delivers “exceptional” speed and accuracy in removing contaminants, resulting in “high-purity” recycled wood content that meets industrial production standards.
X-Tract’s new features include:
- Up to 25% reduction in air consumption
- Improved sorting accuracy
- Enhanced reliability and stability.
X-Tract has a 16,000-hour warranty on critical components like its X-ray source and sensor. Tomra says this demonstrates its confidence in X-Tract’s “robustness and longevity.”
“With the latest advancements in our X-Tract, we are now better equipped to support the industry,” says Jose Matas, head of Waste Emerging Segments at Tomra Recycling.
New generation X-Tract
Tomra says that its continuous investment in the global wood segment and the expertise of its in-house engineers and wood processing specialists are behind the latest generation X-Tract’s “value-add” features and capabilities.
The X-Tract update was also supported by the “field-proven” implementation of earlier generations in the global mining and metals recycling markets.
One key upgrade is the reduction of air consumption, achieved through the new X-Tract standard ejection module. This feature improves precision and reduces the amount of compressed air needed by up to 25%, depending on application and infeed material.
As a result, customers can achieve “substantial” energy cost savings without sacrificing throughput rates.
Tomra’s latest X-Tract innovation boosts ejection rates to exceed 98% for metals (excluding foil), 98% for inert substances, and 97% for heavy plastics. This was achieved with the company’s mechanical hardware, the new standard ejection module, selected X-ray components, and Tomra’s core technologies.
The company says high ejection rates consistently ensure high throughput and sorting results.
The X-Tract is said to have been engineered for high sorting accuracy and minimal downtime to deliver long-term sorting stability, improved machine reliability, and lower operational costs.
The unit’s dust-resistant design prevents blockages and dust build-up, ensuring safety. The redesigned catcher hood is further designed to enable safer and faster maintenance that minimizes disruptions and maximizes uptime.
A deep-learning solution
GainNext, Tomra’s recently expanded AI that sorts aluminum scraps, can also sort wood by identifying objects by their shape, size, and visual characteristics, enabling the differentiation between various types of wood or wood composites.
Matas comments: “We understand the importance of uninterrupted 24/7 operations for our customers, and with the latest advancements in our X-Tract, we are now better equipped to support the industry.”
“Furthermore, the combination of X-Tract and GainNnext delivers a level of purity, resulting in recycled waste wood of near-virgin quality and opening up new revenue streams for our customers.”