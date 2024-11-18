UK start-up Naturbeads receives multi-million funding for new microplastic reduction tech
Naturbeads, a R&D start-up based in Bath, UK, has secured a £7.8 million (US$9.8 million) series A funding round for its cellulose microsphere technology, which was developed to address microplastic pollution. Unlike microplastics, cellulose microspheres break down naturally without affecting product performance.
Eos Advisory, based in St Andrews, UK, led the funding round alongside existing investor Progress Tech Transfer and new investors CDP Venture Capital through its Corporate Partners I Fund, PI-NB, and Paragon Capital Management in Singapore through its early-stage VC fund, Paragon Ventures I.
The funding will allow Nuturbeads to scale its production capacity and build its first production plant in Puglia, Italy.
“Microplastics have been found at the top of Arctic mountains and in the depths of the Mariana Trench, with a recent study forecasting that microplastic pollution could more than double over the next decade,” says Naturbeads CEO and co-founder Dr Giovanna Laudisio.
“Our differentiator from other companies who are trying to solve challenges around plastic packaging, is that we are one of few that is solely focused on the plastic found within daily products, and producing an eco-friendly, scalable alternative.”
An “urgent” challenge
Naturbeads is already working alongside several global manufacturers to integrate its cellulose microsphere ingredients into various industrial applications. The start-up expects to announce its first commercial milestones in 2025.
Andrew Durkie, a partner at Eos, says: “Giovanna and her team are tackling one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time, and we look forward to supporting Naturbeads through its next exciting phase of commercialization.”
Alberto Calvo, managing director of Progress Tech Transfer, adds: “The leadership team has bold ambitions in coming up with an industrial-grade solution to tackle microplastic pollution in a variety of different applications, with a platform technology that is delivering high technical performance with a fully circular approach.”
“Naturbeads represents an excellent example of how a project born in the laboratory can evolve to large-scale industrial production, attracting international investment - and we are delighted that they have chosen to create a new production plant in Puglia,” says Agostino Scornajenchi, managing director and general manager of CDP Venture Capital.
Microplastics are an increasingly concerning issue, with recent studies finding this type of pollution in 90% of edible protein samples and in bottled water.