WaterH launches smart bottle to encourage healthy hydration for children
Key takeaways
- WaterH introduces the Boost Kids bottle with HydroBuddy Kiki, an animated character that engages children by responding to hydration levels.
- The bottle features a lock mechanism, non-slip grip, drop-resistant sleeve, and triple-layer insulation, keeping water cold for 24 hours.
- The accompanying app tracks hydration patterns, providing parents with weekly reports.
WaterH, a smart hydration brand, has introduced the WaterH Boost Kids bottle, designed to make hydration engaging for children through the inclusion of HydroBuddy Kiki, an animated digital character displayed on the bottle’s integrated screen.
The smart bottle interacts with the child by responding to their hydration levels, offering a visual guide. When hydration is low, Kiki may appear tired or thirsty. Kiki becomes active and encouraging when it’s time for drinking. Once the hydration goal is achieved, Kiki celebrates with joyful animations.
William Wu, WaterH CEO, says: “For years, parents have been fighting a losing battle with a simple glass of water. They nag, they remind, they worry, but the fundamental issue remains: from a child’s perspective, drinking water is boring. Our research showed that 70% of parents are actively concerned about this issue but have never found a satisfying solution.”
“We didn’t want to create just another water bottle, we wanted to design a paradigm shift. The Boost Kids bottle isn’t a container. It’s a companion that makes the act of drinking water fun, rewarding, and autonomous for the child, while giving parents peace of mind.”
Intuitive design
WaterH has implemented subtle, light-based cues with the patented Reminder Light Ring, which encircles the base of the bottle and emits a soft glow. This design aims to encourage children to self-regulate their hydration based on a gentle prompt.
The WaterH Boost Kids bottle has a lock mechanism and a double-seal silicone gasket to prevent accidental openings, ensuring no spills in school bags or during play.
The cup sleeve protects against drops, while the patented textured coating ensures a non-slip grip for children.
Child-friendly innovation
The reusable bottle utilizes a triple-layer insulation process to ensure the bottle maintains ice-cold temperatures for 24 hours.
The entire vessel is made from food-grade stainless steel and is said to be BPA-free. The company shares that the silicone components can be removed without tools, “ensuring no hidden mold-prone areas and making thorough cleaning a simple, daily ritual.”
The WaterH bottle also comes with an app which serves as the command center for parents. The app’s algorithm can analyze drinking patterns and, using this data, create a personalized weekly hydration report.
Smart bottles are gaining popularity among parents. Fingerprint-locked reusable water bottles dominated sales charts on major Chinese e-commerce platforms ahead of this school term. The design aims to protect children from pranks or bullying related to tampering with their beverages.