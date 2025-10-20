Coveris expands recycling facility with paper regeneration integration
Key takeaways
- Coveris expands its ReCover division to include paper recycling, integrating it with plastic circularity efforts under its No Waste strategy.
- The ReCover Paper facility processes 10,000 metric tons annually using patented delamination technology to recycle self-adhesive label materials.
- Coveris advances circularity, reuses label cores, and maintains 64% Platinum EcoVadis site coverage.
Coveris has integrated paper into its ReCover recycling division, originally focused on plastic circularity. The company says the fusion of its paper and plastic recycling services is part of its No Waste strategy to prevent waste.
ReCover Paper processes 10,000 metric tons of waste annually, according to Coveris.
“Integrating ReCover Paper reflects our aim to create a unified, visible recycling platform across our business,” says Adam Robinson, paper business unit head of sustainability at Coveris.
“ReCover Paper is vital to improving our own sustainability performance, while also delivering an industry-leading recycling service for our customers,” adds Robinson.
“Through our No Waste model and collaboration with the supply chain through partnerships like RafCycle and our membership with Celab, we are reducing environmental impact and advancing circularity across the sector. Reflecting our commitment to sustainability, 64% of Coveris’ sites are covered by Platinum EcoVadis scores ranking among the top 1% globally.”
Recovering paper at scale
Coveris’ ReCover division aims to support waste prevention sourcing, processing, recycling, and technological innovation, and by establishing partnerships.
ReCover Paper is managed at the Coveis UK label and cartonboard manufacturing sites, facilitating recycling partnerships across the supply chain.
The paper processing facility houses patented delamination technology for reels of redundant paper self-adhesive labels sourced from Coveris and its customers. It separates label facestock from release liners for optimized recycling.
ReCover Paper also sorts and recovers over 500,000 label cores annually for reuse, redundant linerless label stock, cardboard, and transit films.
Coveris is said to be the UK’s only label producer with paper-to-paper recycling service for self-adhesive label release liners following its RafCycle partnership with UPM Adhesive Materials.
RafCycle has enabled the recycling of over 400 metric tons of paper release liner from Coveris and its customers since its launch in 2024.