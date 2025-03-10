UK industry connects for “hybridized” packaging as regulations demand better recyclability
The new UK-based Alliance for Fibre-Based Packaging encourages a “hybridized” and holistic approach to packaging rather than a shift away from plastic. Packaging Insights speaks to ProAmpac, Sabert Corporation Europe, Colpac, and Sonoco, about how these industry giants are leveraging their divergent business goals, while collaborating to tackle the nation’s pEPR and Simpler Recycling regulations.
Plastic and fiber-based packaging experts at Sabert and ProAmpac tell us that they don’t necessarily see the alliance as a shift away from plastic.
“Sabert is material agnostic, recognizing that a multitude of substrates are needed to suit different applications, product needs, and waste streams. Fiber-based packaging plays a critical role, but plastics remain essential in many cases due to barrier properties, durability, and efficiency in certain food applications,” says Alex Noake, senior vice president and managing director at Sabert Corporation Europe.
“The key is offering choice, ensuring customers have access to the most sustainable and practical solution for their specific needs. In many instances, the choice isn’t a binary one, and we have seen an increase in the demand for ‘hybridized’ product solutions. Sabert will continue supporting both plastic and fiber-based solutions, focusing on recyclability, compostability, and responsible end-of-life options for all materials.”
Kevin Vyse, head of Technical, RAP Products at ProAmpac, adds: “ProAmpac is committed to delivering a broad portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, including both fiber-based and recyclable flexible plastic packaging.”
“Our role in the alliance is not a shift away from plastic but a reflection of our holistic approach to sustainability. We recognize that different materials serve different needs, and our goal is to offer customers solutions that align with their sustainability objectives and functional requirements.”
Fiber-based food packaging
Colpac, a UK-based food packaging company, explains how it innovates to balance the challenges of food safety, barrier coatings, and recyclability in fiber-based packaging while working as part of the alliance.
“The first year of work that we have defined as an alliance will directly support our goals to address these challenges, particularly around the recyclability of fiber-based packaging,” a company spokesperson tells us.
“Together, alliance members will work toward implementing an evidence-led approach to packaging reforms, utilizing accurate and reliable data to inform decisions based on real-world processes and touchpoints across the supply chain.”
Colpac’s ESG director, Talia Goldman, is one of the three co-chairs of the alliance, alongside Neil Whittall, head of Sustainability at Huhtamaki Fiber Foodservice, and Paul Synott, managing director at Seda UK.
Goldman is also a member of the PackUK steering group, the new scheme administrator for the pEPR. The spokesperson adds: “Colpac is well positioned to work toward consistency across industry working groups in the implementation of schemes such as pEPR.”
“Part of Colpac’s sustainability strategy is to raise ambition across industry, as well as continuously improving Colpac’s ambition, which the alliance will facilitate. The alliance is complementary to Colpac’s sustainability strategy, which includes engaging with, understanding, implementing, and influencing policy to support its net-zero program, operations, and product design.”
The spokesperson says that the alliance fits within Colpac’s existing sustainability roadmap, identifying a key part of it as “unifying the voice of fiber-based products” and “raising ambition across the sector and enabling industry collaboration.”
“Colpac products are designed to consider all points within the supply chain; industry collaboration through the alliance will support this and make Colpac products even more effective in balancing sustainability and functionality. The alliance will support Colpac in developing products that fit with real-world recycling processes.”
We recently interviewed Goldman at Packaging Innovations in the UK. We delved into current packaging trends in the food packaging industry and how the company is addressing sustainability demands.
Sustainability goals alignment
ProAmpac’s Vyse and the Sonoco spokesperson agree that their companies’ broader strategies to ensure the environmental sustainability of their products align well with the goals set out by the alliance.
The Sonoco spokesperson says that the company is also committed to advancing sustainable packaging solutions and driving a circular economy. “The alliance aligns with our sustainability roadmap by strengthening our efforts to improve the recyclability of fiber-based packaging.”
“By participating in the alliance, we reinforce our commitment to closing the loop on fiber-based packaging, ensuring that our products contribute to a more sustainable and responsible packaging future.”
Vyse says that ProAmpac’s participation in the alliance complements the company’s ProActive Sustainability platform, which focuses on recyclable and compostable materials, lightweight, high-performance packaging solutions, and improved material recovery and circularity.
“Engaging in the alliance enables us to stay ahead of regulatory developments, contribute to industry-wide sustainability discussions, and advocate for policies that support the future of fiber-based packaging.”
Challenges and joint solutions
Vyse points to the ongoing challenges for waste management and recycling infrastructure as a key reason why the alliance members are best suited to working together instead of independently.
“While ProAmpac and other members continue to pursue independent sustainability goals, the effectiveness of these efforts depends on a regulatory framework that supports circularity and ensures a level playing field for all packaging materials. Through the alliance, we can amplify our collective voice, shaping policies that lead to better environmental and economic outcomes,” he explains.
“While each company maintains its own R&D and innovation efforts, this collective forum facilitates the exchange of best practices and expertise. Over time, these discussions may lead to broader industry-led sustainability initiatives, strengthening the fiber-based packaging sector’s commitment to responsible packaging.
The alliance sets out to play an active role in policy advocacy, engaging directly with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders.
Vyse says that by providing a unified industry perspective, the alliance works to ensure that fiber-based packaging is properly considered within pEPR regulations, supporting a balanced and efficient recycling system.
“Our collective voice helps drive meaningful sustainability outcomes, ensuring that policy decisions are practical, effective, and environmentally sound.”