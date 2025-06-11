Honeywell equips Evertis with recyclable barrier film for pharmaceutical packs
Honeywell has equipped Evertis’ pharmaceutical brand, Evercare, with its Acar barrier film technology for rigid and flexible packaging solutions.
Honeywell’s Acar film offers moisture barrier protection for drug stability and is recyclable.
Jeff Dormo, president of sustainability and decarbonization at Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions, says, “Honeywell developed Aclar barrier films to help empower our partners in the pharmaceutical industry to develop high-quality packaging materials that meet rigorous standards required in healthcare.”
“Aclar has been safely used in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years, and Evertis’ selection of Aclar films supports our shared mission to help promote the safe and effective packaging of life-saving drugs, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”
Through its Evercare brand, Evertis will use Aclar to develop medical-grade PET packaging materials that optimize manufacturing processes, reduce production costs, and increase packaging innovation.
Casimiro Sacchetti, chief sales officer at Evertis Americas, says: “We are thrilled to partner with Honeywell to advance the next generation of pharmaceutical packaging. By combining Evertis’ PET film and lamination expertise with Honeywell’s Aclar barrier technology, we can now offer the pharmaceutical industry premium PET-based films with thermoforming, sealing, and optical properties while meeting sustainability credentials.”
Honeywell says it will work with Evertis to help support the design and development of new packaging materials. The PET products are expected to be on the market later this year
Recently, ExxonMobil partnered with Winpack to develop stretch films that meet Chile’s EPR laws. Coveris launched a packaging tray solution with a barrier film to deliver a fully printable, hermetically sealed, single-SKU pack.