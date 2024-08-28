Aimplas reports €686M social impact from plastics industry circularization R&D in 2023
28 Aug 2024 --- Spanish plastics technology center Aimplas has reported a social impact of €686 million (US$765.3 million) for 2023, according to its latest annual sustainability report. The impact is a result of the company’s full activity on the society, including reductions in emissions footprints and streamlining production processes for companies throughout Europe.
The report says the center’s contributions to supporting businesses in their transition to a circular economy generated €317 million (US$353.8 million). Additionally, its activities aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) generated a further €448 million (US$499.9 million) in impact.
In 2023, 840 member companies received discounts on services, training, and consultations, saving them over €820,000 (US$915,050). Half of the new hires in 2023 were women. Aimplas claimed to maintain a gender pay gap of zero and was recognized by the Diversity Foundation for its dedication to gender equality and cultural diversity.
As the world’s third-largest industry, the packaging sector faces challenges in recruiting women for traditionally male-dominated roles, leading to slow progress in gender representation across the supply chain. The representation of women in the industry emerged as a key focus in the past year, with the last Interpack trade show featuring the topic “Women in Packaging” to address gender equality within the packaging sector.
Environmental impact
Aimplas also says it achieved an 11% increase in income and results in 2023, driven by growing demand from companies seeking circular economy solutions. To sustain this growth, the center is working on a strategic plan set to run until 2030, developed with input from its stakeholders.
In a statement shared with Packaging Insights, Aimplas highlights the additional contributions made by adaptations to its own infrastructure: “In 2023, Aimplas installed solar panels on all its buildings and all company vehicles have an ECO label. In the same year, we used 1754.19 MWh of energy, compared to 1782.78 MWh in 2022. Consumption was reduced despite the increase in activity,” a spokesperson says.
Aimplas also inaugurated a new building in 2023 to expand its pilot plant facilities and laboratories, enhancing its capabilities in 3D printing, mechanochemistry and the synthesis of polymers and additives.
This year, the center participated in the EU-funded SYMBA project, which aims to promote a European circular economy for the bio-based industrial ecosystem by utilizing AI-powered solutions and fostering cooperation within bio-based ecosystems.
The company’s research team has been developing projects such as edible packaging coatings for citrus fruits derived from fruit pulp waste to reduce fungal rot and a barrier coating for food packaging made from fish gelatin. Additionally, it is creating cosmetic packaging from recycled fishing nets as part of the Ecoefishent initiative.
Aimplas also received the “Calculo y Reduzco” (Calculate and Reduce) seal from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. The center aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 20% by 2025 compared to 2022 levels.
Since 2020, Aimplas has achieved a 96% reduction in its carbon footprint, cutting emissions from 384 tonnes of CO2 in 2020 to approximately 14 tons in 2023, representing a 74% reduction in the past year alone.
By Sichong Wang