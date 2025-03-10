Lundberg launches waste handling unit for plastic disposal management
Lundberg has released its all-in-one plastic waste handling unit, branded 160-series. The solution promises efficient waste management, builds on the 140-series, and aims to meet customer demand for modern production environments.
The waste handling tech features enhanced separator capacity compared to the previous model. Lundberg highlights that the new separator is suitable for higher speeds and wider formats, enabling seamless integration and superior performance in fast-paced production settings.
Furthermore, a specialized anti-static painting minimizes static electricity, making the solution suitable for handling light and thin plastic waste.
The 160-series also features an improved filtering system. It introduces better and more user-friendly filtering options than its predecessor, simplifying maintenance and upgrading performance.
Future-ready waste management
The Lundberg 160-series streamlines waste and can be used for various waste-handling applications, including capturing and cutting endless trims from slitting, printing, packaging, and converting applications.
By integrating the company’s waste handling solutions, Lundberg says that businesses can ensure a smooth, efficient production and help improve the overall equipment effectiveness.
The 160-series is available in three configurations, and all are tailored to specific waste handling needs:
- WasteTech 160: A comprehensive trim and waste handling unit with options for an exchangeable bag or an endless TubeBag solution, allowing continuous operation and effortless waste disposal.
- TrimCompactor 160: Features the WasteCompactor 250 for additional waste volume reduction, minimizing storage requirements and disposal frequency.
- MatrixCompactor 160: Designed for adhesive and label matrix waste, this unit also incorporates the WasteCompactor 250, ensuring efficient handling of sticky materials.